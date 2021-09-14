NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of giving the "wrong pre-scripted answer" to a question from one of her own backbenchers for the second time in a week.

Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr raised a point of order in Holyrood following the apparent mistake.

It came after Ms Sturgeon responded to a question from SNP MSP Stuart McMillan about a public inquiry into the coronavirus crisis.

Instead of addressing the issue, the First Minister's answer related to the education sector.

On Wednesday last week, Ms Sturgeon made a similar mistake after a question from SNP MSP Stephanie Callaghan.

The First Minister read out the answer to the next question, from the SNP's Evelyn Tweedy, and later said there had been “confusion on my part”.

Raising a point of order today, Mr Kerr said: "Presiding Officer, for the second time in two weeks, the First Minister has read the wrong pre-scripted answer to her backbencher's pre-scripted question.

"Stuart McMillan asked about the inquiry into the Scottish Government's handling of the pandemic.

"The First Minister's answer was all about schools.

"Can you, Presiding Officer, please advise as to what options there are to ensure that we hear an answer to the question that was actually asked?"

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said the content of MSPs' contributions is not a matter for her.

Mr McMillan had asked if the First Minister could provide an update on the work being done to establish an independent public inquiry into the handling of the Covid crisis.

Ms Sturgeon responded: "We will continue to work across the education sector to make sure that we take all appropriate actions to support the safe return of teaching, to ensure physical distancing remains in place, that face coverings continue to be used, and that vaccination continues to be encouraged.

"There is an opportunity over the next few weeks to really maximise the uptake of vaccinations and to use testing to full extent as well.

"There is a big responsibility on the part of everybody here to make sure that everything possible has been done to reduce the risks of outbreaks in the weeks to come."