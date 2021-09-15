THE UK is to enter in to a new security arrangement with the US and Australia.
The Prime Minister will be making a televised address at 10pm, alongside President Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott Morrison.
The three countries are thought to have formed a new nuclear security alliance, sources say.
Further detail will be announced at 10pm.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "At 2200 BST tonight the Prime Minister will make an on-camera address, alongside US President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Morrison on a strategic national security announcement."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment