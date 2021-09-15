THE UK is to enter in to a new security arrangement with the US and Australia.

The Prime Minister will be making a televised address at 10pm, alongside President Joe Biden and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

The three countries are thought to have formed a new nuclear security alliance, sources say.

Further detail will be announced at 10pm.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "At 2200 BST tonight the Prime Minister will make an on-camera address, alongside US President Biden and Australian Prime Minister Morrison on a strategic national security announcement."