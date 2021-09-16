Humza Yousaf has hit out at a BBC journalist who Tweeted a film of him taking a tumble while traversing the corridors of Holyrood on his mobility scooter.

The Health Secretary, who is using the device after rupturing his achilles tendon while playing badminton, was sent sprawling as he tried to negotiate a slope at speed with an aide running beside him.

The incident was captured on film and then posted on Twitter by BBC Scotland Politican editor Glenn Campbell, who said: "The health secretary ⁦@HumzaYousaf⁩ does not appear to be having a good day at work."

However, Mr Yousaf replied saying that while he welcomed media scrutiny he questioned the purpose of the film.

He replied: "All for media scrutiny & never shy away from it. Just not sure there is need or purpose to tweet out a video of me falling over while injured.

"If anyone else had fallen over while on crutches, a knee scooter, or in a wheelchair would your first instinct be to film it & tweet out?"

The health secretary ⁦@HumzaYousaf⁩ does not appear to be having a good day at work…



H/T @STVAlison⁩ pic.twitter.com/BAolpCEmqX — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) September 16, 2021

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes added her voice to the condemnation, saying: "This is very uncomfortable, and I can't see how a video of an injured man falling, presumably in some pain, is in the public interest."

This is very uncomfortable, and I can't see how a video of an injured man falling, presumably in some pain, is in the public interest. https://t.co/brWcv06DUp — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) September 16, 2021

Others on social media also voiced their displeasure, branding the Tweet "shameful".