School inspections are to resume in a move that has been branded “retrograde” and “out of touch” by union bosses.

Standards body Education Scotland (ES) said its staff would adopt a “phased approach” to scrutiny activity during the current session.

It comes after ES chiefs decided in March last year to pause the programme amid fears over Covid-19. The move was aimed at allowing schools to maximise support to teachers, pupils and local communities.

ES said its initial focus going forward would be on education establishments and services that were due to have a further inspection. Visits will be planned in advance and carried out before the end of 2021.

Thereafter, from January next year, HMIE will undertake a programme covering individual early learning and childcare (ELC) settings and schools. ES stressed it would continue to take account of Covid-19 recovery efforts and the context in which education establishments have been working.

There will also be three national thematic inspections in the coming months. These will look at supporting children’s and young people’s wellbeing, local approaches to recovery and outdoor learning.

Gayle Gorman, HM Chief Inspector of Education, said: “We have carefully considered our approach to scrutiny activity for this academic year. We recognise how challenging the Covid-19 pandemic has been for everyone alongside the ongoing pressures on staff and learners of returning to establishments after the summer break and given the current health challenges.

“We want to support the education system to recover from the impact of the pandemic and we would like to thank all local authorities, staff, learners and their families for their continued hard work and resilience through recent difficult times.

“We are aware of the ongoing, changing situation with Covid-19. We will continue to be adaptive and responsive to changing circumstances linked to the pandemic that staff and learners may face.”

However, union leaders were strongly critical.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary at the EIS, said: “This move shows Education Scotland and the Scottish Government to be deeply out of touch with the reality that schools are currently facing amidst record levels of pupil and teacher Covid-related absence and therefore significant ongoing disruption.

“Rather than inspecting schools, Education Scotland’s efforts should be channelled firmly in the direction of supporting schools as they continue to respond to the Covid crisis, maintaining education provision for young people in very difficult circumstances.”

He added: “This kind of approach will detract attention from the priority at hand and will contribute little or nothing to what should be the immediate endeavour of the education system - that is recovery that places the wellbeing of young people and teachers at the heart.”