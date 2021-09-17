THERE’S a particularly cruel absurdity to the SNP’s online army attempting to turn public debate toward a discussion about whether the BBC should have tweeted images of the Health Secretary falling off his scooter.
Unfortunately for Humza Yousaf his embarrassment is utterly inconsequential given a pensioner has died while waiting 40 hours for an ambulance, and the First Minister has called in the army to support paramedics.
The phoney outrage cooked up by nationalists was a cynical attempt at deflection for which they should feel thoroughly ashamed. Yousaf himself tweeted, disgruntled, about the BBC footage. How anyone in the SNP has time to worry over Yousaf’s wounded pride will be beyond most Scottish citizens. As an aside, it did seem as if the Health Secretary was thoroughly enjoying himself in front of cameras before taking his tumble.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, for FREE and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment