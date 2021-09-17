A SCOTLAND Office minister who bizarrely said the beauty of North Sea oil was that it could “sit in barrels” and not be used has lost his job.
David Duguid was ousted in the closing phase of the wide-ranging reshuffle Boris Johnson began on Wednesday afternoon.
The Banff & Buchan MP had only been one of two junior ministers at the Scotland Office since June 2020, working alongside Iain Stewart.
His replacement has yet to be named, and it is unclear if Mr Johnson will pick another Scottish Tory.
In practice, there are only two options among Scottish Tory MPs - Andrew Bowie or John Lamont - as Douglas Ross is Scottish Tory leader and David Mundell has already been sacked as Scottish Secretary.
In theory, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson could serve as a minister from her new place in the House of Lords, although she had previosuly dismissed the idea.
Mr Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, is understood to be safe for now.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also kept his job in the reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab demoted to Justice Secretary and deputy PM, as Liz Truss replaced him as Foreign Secretary.
