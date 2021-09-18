It has been seven years since the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

The 'No' side won in 2014, with 2,001,926 (55%) voting against independence and 1,617,989 (45%) voting in favour.

Today, we have Blair Jenkins of the Yes Campaign, and Blair McDougall of Better Together, writing exclusively in The Herald to mark the anniversary.

Blair Jenkins: If the UK is a genuine democracy, independence is the only thing that can happen

Blair McDougall: A UK Prime Minister isn't stopping independence — it's the Scottish people

