SCOTTISH Conservative leader Douglas Ross has suggested he would not oppose a drug consumption room trial taking place but stressed the measures would not be a "silver bullet".

The Scottish Government has shown its support for the facilities being allowed in an attempt to halt a rising number of drug deaths.

Scotland is the drug death capital of Europe, with SNP ministers rolling out a package of measures and funding to try and bring an end to the trend.

Drug consumption rooms would allow certain drugs to be administered in a safe environment, with campaigners claiming the measure reduces the likelihood of death from overdose.

The UK Government has remained vehemently opposed to the policy.

But the Conservative's Scottish leader, Douglas Ross, said that "every option" to tackle Scotland's drug deaths should be considered.

Mr Ross's party is proposing a Right to Recovery Bill at Holyrood which would enshrine the right to treatment for addiction in law.

The Scottish Government is currently considering whether it can set legally up drug consumption rooms, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney saying there were “active discussions” around the legal hurdles that would have to be tackled before the plan could become a reality.

Mr Ross told STV News he still had “serious reservations” about the facilities but the high rate of drugs deaths in Scotland meant every option should be considered.

He said: “We know from the most recent figures almost four people every single day in Scotland are dying from drugs.

“And that’s why I’m saying we have to look at every option.”

The Scottish Conservative leader continued: “I’m being clear, I still don’t think this is a silver bullet, I don’t think this is going to solve all our problems.

“But, I’m not going to stand in the way of getting further evidence.

“So, I’m not going to oppose a pilot, if that’s what the Scottish Government are going to bring forward.

“But crucially, even those who ardently support these consumption rooms also say they can’t be on their own.

“We need far better rehab facilities and treatment available, which is why it has to go hand-in-hand with my own members’ Bill that I’m taking forward in the Scottish Parliament, a Right to Recovery Bill, to enshrine in law that everyone who wants support can get it.”

In 2017 the then lord advocate James Wolffe QC refused to back plans to set up a drug consumption facility in Glasgow.

However the current lord advocate, Dorothy Bain QC said the issue would be given “fresh consideration” earlier this month.

Ms Bain said "the question of what is in the public interest" could be looked at again in relation to the controversial facilities.