THE FIRST Minister has been invited to appear before MPs at a Westminster committee.

The session of the Scottish Affairs Committee has been described by its chairman as an "unmissable event", despite the invite not yet being accepted by Nicola Sturgeon.

Pete Wishart, SNP MP, said Ms Sturgeon could provide "invaluable" information to the committee of MPs, which include SNP, Liberal Democrat and Conservative politicians.

In the invitation, sent earlier this month, Mr Wishart said there was a precedent for such appearances following Welsh FM Mark Drakeford attending the Welsh Affairs Committee previously.

He said MPs wanted to discuss issues raised in recently published reports on welfare, higher education, the Shared Prosperity Fund and renewable energy.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire added: "We would welcome an opportunity to have a general conversation with you on these topics and other devolved policy areas.

"It would also be a chance for you to comment on how collaborative working between the UK and Scottish governments currently benefits the people of Scotland, or could be improved."

Ms Sturgeon is yet to accept the invitation, however Mr Wishart said if she did, the session would be an "unmissable event".

He said: "We are inviting the First Minister to appear before our Committee to discuss a number of issues which are also the responsibility of the Scottish Government, such as areas of welfare policy and higher education.

"Her evidence will be invaluable in considering the ongoing work between the UK and Scottish governments, and how this relationship could be strengthened to benefit the Scottish people.”

“I look forward to hearing whether the First Minister will accept our invitation, for what will surely be an unmissable event.”