Opposition politicians have been critical of the First Minister after she insisted she was not going anywhere, and set out plans for holding another referendum.

In an interview with the BBC this evening, Nicola Sturgeon said it was important for the country to have a choice about its future, once the "acute" phasse of the pandemic was over.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon sets out Indyref timeline and insists she is 'not going anywhere'

Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats have all been quick to criticise the comments, describing them as "depressing" and"self-indulgent", while insisting their parties were the ones focused on the people of Scotland.

Scottish Conservative Chief Whip Stephen Kerr MSP, said: “Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she is going to spend the next four years obsessing about breaking up the United Kingdom and failing Scotland, just as she has done for the last 14 years.

“The Scottish Conservatives are building the real alternative to the SNP, so we can remove this nationalist government from power.”

Scottish Labour's Neil Bibby, the party's business manager, said the comments were an attempt to "drum up interest" ahead of the SNP conference, which is due to take place this weekend,

He said: "Politics isn’t a game. It’s about serving the people and doing right by the country and once more the First Minister's eye is off the ball.

"The First Minister’s interview today is a self-indulgent distraction from the challenges facing this country.

"Frankly, this is merely a desperate attempt by the First Minister to drum up some interest ahead of SNP conference.

"In this time of acute public health crisis, it is telling that the First Minister is again thrusting her party’s separatist agenda to the fore.

"While the First Minister and the SNP are focused entirely on their careers and keeping their party faithful onside, Scottish Labour is focused on you, your family and our collective national recovery."

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said Ms Sturgeon cared more about indepenence than education, health or climate change

He said: "The depressing thing about every Nicola Sturgeon interview is how obvious it is that she cares more about breaking up our family of nations than she does about your parent's operation, your partner's job or your child's education.

"It's time Scotland had an alternative. I want to unite people, not divide them. There's so much more that a Scottish Government focused on the day job could do to tackle climate change, support our NHS and give our young people the best possible start in life.

"While Nicola Sturgeon looks back longingly at the divisive 2014 referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrats will get on with putting forward fresh ideas to bring new hope to Scotland."

Meanwhile, pro-union campaigners Scotland in Union had siilar criticisms of the interview.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: "This confirms that Nicola Sturgeon sees her priority as dividing the people of Scotland.

“What she has really got a job to do is fix the mess her government has made of the NHS, schools and public services because of her obsession with separation.

“Rather than trying to distract from her failings, she should drop her plans for an unwanted second referendum and focus on what really matters to people.

“As part of the UK we are stronger together and can build a successful future that leaves no community behind.”