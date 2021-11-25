TWO SNP MPs are calling on TV bosses to ‘do the right thing’ and screen Scotland’s crucial play-off matches for free next year.

The national mens football team are on the brink of world-cup qualification for the first time since 1998, and the impressive performances and results have brought a boost to the country.

Steve Clarke's men turned around their chances of reaching Qatar in the latter half of their campaign by going on a six-game winning streak starting with a 1-0 home win against Moldova in September.

All of those games were only available to watch on Sky Sports and for Now TV customers for a price, and there was some frustration from fans unable to view as STV aired the England game for free instead.

Now, Ian Blackford and Gavin Newlands have written to managing director of Sky Sports, Jonathan Licht to urge the broadcasting boss to air the semi-final for free and the final should they win.

The SNP Westminister leader and Westminister sports spokesman argued that the play-off games are a “national event” and should be able to be watched by all with no cost involved.

The two MPs told the TV boss: “This would ensure that every Scotland fan has the chance to watch these crucial matches without the need to pay a subscription fee.

“Households are already experiencing mounting bills across the board – they should not be forced to pay to watch this national event.”

Mr Blackford stated: “Anticipation and excitement is building across Scotland ahead of the play-off draw for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next year.

“Steve Clarke’s team have brought us on a joyous journey that has united the Scottish public in support for these players and their dream of representing Scotland at the World Cup.

“I urge Sky Sports to do the right thing and make these games free-to-air so everyone is able to properly enjoy these huge games.”

Mr Newlands said: “Steve Clarke has done an outstanding job and people across Scotland are buzzing with excitement ahead of the draw and play-off matches.

“These play-off games are crucial and represent the final steps in the journey to the World Cup – and they deserve to be enjoyed without cost, constraint or restriction.

“There are a number of precedents for taking this step, the most recent being the decision to broadcast free-to-air Emma Raducanu’s remarkable achievement in winning the US Open final in September.

“We believe it is only right that a similar decision is taken in terms of broadcasting this major sporting event.”

After securing second place in their group with a win against Moldova away, and then securing a seeded home tie with a win against leaders Denmark, Scotland will find out who they are to face in the play-off semi final on November 26.