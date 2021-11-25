An SNP MSP has insisted “too little has changed” since she spoke out publicly about being raped at the age of 14.

Michelle Thomson, MSP for Falkirk East, will call for action when she speaks in a debate on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at Holyrood this afternoon.

This morning, a one-minute silence was held at Holyrood to mark all women killed by men this year.

The event has been organised on the 30th anniversary of the UN’s global campaign 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10.

In 2016, while an MP, Ms Thomson gave a speech in the House of Commons revealing she had been attacked in a wooded area by someone she knew 37 years previously.

She later contacted the police, and Ms Thomson now says the perpetrator was identified and charged but not prosecuted due to the passage of time.

The SNP MSP is due to speak in a debate on the topic this afternoon.

She is expected to say: “In 2016, then an MP, I spoke in the House of Commons about being raped at the age of 14.

“Too little has changed.

“In the immediate aftermath I received thousands of cards, letters, and emails.

“Simultaneously I received extensive abuse on social media, almost always from men.

“After my speech, I made a complaint to Police Scotland.

“The perpetrator was identified and charged but not prosecuted due to the passage of time. It was never reported in the press.

“Making a police report was difficult. I learned why some facets of my adult character were as they were.”

Her speech continues: “When I described my varied career to Police Scotland, they explained to me that my workaholic habits were entirely understandable.

“When someone like me starts running, they keep running. For many women, however, it is into the arms of an abusive partner, drugs, or drink.”

Ms Thomson was praised for her bravery in speaking out in 2016 and some other MPs were moved to tears by her speech at Westminster.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison will lead this afternoon’s debate on eliminating violence against women and girls.

Ms Robison said: “Today the Scottish Parliament is coming together to clearly and unequivocally condemn violence against women in Scotland and around the world, and to mourn the deaths of women globally.

“This year we particularly have in mind the tragic cases of Sabina Nessa, Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, which have shone a spotlight on the violence that many women face.

“But the awful truth is there are many more murders that do not get the same level of attention – the latest UN figures show that around 87,000 women around the world were killed by men in 2017 alone.”

The minute’s silence this morning also marked the launch of the Scottish Government’s campaign to encourage survivors of domestic abuse to seek support.

It aims to raise awareness of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, which enabled the courts to consider psychological abuse and coercive or controlling behaviour alongside physical assaults and threats.

Ms Robinson added: “Violence against women and girls is underpinned by inequality and the attitudes and structural barriers that perpetuate it.

“That is why the Scottish Government has focused on ensuring that women and children get the help they need, with tackling all forms of gender-based violence as a core priority.

“Within the first 100 days of this government we provided £5 million to rape crisis centres and domestic abuse services to help them cut waiting times, on top of £5.75 million we allocated in 2020-21 to help redesign frontline services.

“Furthermore, our Delivering Equally Safe Fund is providing £38 million over the next two years to organisations helping to prevent abuse and to aid recovery where it does happen.”