BORIS Johnson’s plan for a fixed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been exposed as an impossibly expensive fantasy by an official study into the idea.

Despite initial estimates that a tunnel or bridge could cost £20billion, experts said the final cost could be more than £300bn and it could take 30 years to build.

The HS2 rail project is estimated to cost £100bn.

Sir Peter Hendy was commissioned by the UK Government to assess the feasibility of constructing a fixed transport link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain as part of his union connectivity review.

But the official study has concluded that to construct either a tunnel or a bridge between the two countries would be “expensive”.

In his forward, Sir Peter said: “The indicative cost estimate for the full route, including optimism bias, is £335bn for a bridge crossing and £209bn for a tunnel crossing.

“The bridge or tunnel, and the associated very significant works on either side for a railway and possibly for roads would take a very long time.

“Planning, design, parliamentary and legal processes, and construction would take nearly 30 years before the crossing could become operational, even given a smooth passage of funding and authority to proceed.”

Sir Peter said that “future transport technological advances” including autonomous vehicles could mean a link could be brought forward “at a lower cost”.

But he added: “For now, though, the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs to the public purse. “It is therefore my recommendation to Government that further work on the fixed link should not progress beyond this feasibility study.”

In September, the Prime Minister was forced to admit his plan for the link was not going to proceed as he downgraded the idea to a mere “ambition” and put other major projects including high-speed rail ahead of his vision for the 30km link.

The PM had boasted about the idea since coming to power in 2019 and the feasibility study into the link was ordered in March.

Initially, a proposed tunnel from Portpatrick in Dumfries & Galloway to Larne in County Antrim, dubbed the ‘Boris burrow’, was estimated to cost £15bn to £20bn.

Both the Scottish and Northern Ireland governments questioned whether the money would be far better spent on something else.