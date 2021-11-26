SCOTLAND has recorded 21 coronavirus deaths and 2,888 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,545.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent yesterday.
According to figures from the Scottish Government, a total of 734 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, up 22 in 24 hours, with 60 of those patients in intensive care, down one.
So far, 4,343,208 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,944,225 have had a second, aswell as 1,568,535 receiving a third dose or booster.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.