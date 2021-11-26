THE SNP’s depute leader has claimed “the future of our planet” depends on Scottish independence.

Keith Brown also said the campaign for independence was already “well underway”, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

He also said the world “loved what they saw” at the COP26 climate summit, when Nicola Sturgeon’s “exemplary leadership” gave them a preview of an independent Scotland.

Mr Brown, who is Scotland’s Justice Secretary, made the comments in the opening speech of the SNP’s annual national conference, which runs online until Monday.

He said: “To match our world-leading ambitions to combat global Climate Change we need a just transition to a cleaner environment.

“We need independence to invest in our bountiful renewable energy resources, which are the envy of Europe.

“The future of our planet depends on it - and it’s too important to be left to the Tories.”

Mr Brown said the SNP already had a “cast-iron mandate” for a second referendum, but asked activists to add to it with a “thumping triumph” in next May’s council elections.

“We will continue to pile the pressure on the UK Government over our legitimate demand for a referendum. The Johnsons and the Goves of Westminster know they can’t stand in the way of the democratic will of Scotland,” he said.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants Indyref2 by the end of 2023, Covid permitting, with independence to follow in 2026.

Amid complaints from internal critics and Alex Salmond’s Alba party that she is not doing enough to over UK Government resistance, Mr Brown reassured SNP members.

He said: “Friends, I can tell you this: That independence campaign is well underway.

“And I promise you we will not let up until we win that referendum!

“We are strengthening relationships with others in the Yes movement to unite behind our campaign.

“Just two months ago, back in September, our First Minister made a hugely significant announcement… The Scottish Government is resuming its crucial work on an updated and detailed prospectus for independence.

“That new government work will be essential to help voters make their fully informed choice and we await the delivery of that new prospectus with eager anticipation.

“Meanwhile, our combined task is clear. We must bring to life our vision of a better, fairer, more sustainable Scotland.”





He said: “