SCOTLAND has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths and 2,287 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,562.
The daily positivity rate is 8.2 per cent out of 29,800 tests carried out, compared to 9.1 per cent yesterday.
A total of 727 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, down seven in 24 hours, with 53 patients in intensive care, also down seven.
So far, 4,344,043 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 3,945,451 have had a second, as well as 1,598,749 receiving a third dose or booster
