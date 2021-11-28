There are currently no confirmed cases of the latest Covid variant, Omicron, in Scotland but people should ‘act as if it’s already here’, says Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister tweeted yesterday evening that “we all have a part to play in beating” the Omicron variant.

She posted: “There are no confirmed cases of Omicron in (Scotland) yet, but we MUST act as if it’s already here. @scotgov is introducing new requirements for travellers, but we all have a part to play in beating this new threat.

“So wear (masks), wash hands, get vaccines & test before socialising.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has confirmed that Scotland will adopt new border restrictions introduced by the UK Government after two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in England.

Scientists have said they are concerned about the B.1.1.529 variant as it has around 30 different mutations – which is double the number present in the Delta variant.

Mr Yousaf said confirmation of the Omicron cases in the UK are “a stark reminder that we must not drop our guard”.

Following discussions with UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and the other devolved administrations, he said Scotland is aligning with the new border restrictions being introduced by the UK Government which will require fully vaccinated arrivals to take a PCR test within two days of arrival and to self-isolate until a negative result is received.

He said the measures will be introduced “as soon as possible” and kept under constant review.

The Scottish Government will also adopt the expanded red list of countries identified by the UK Government.

South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini have moved to Scotland’s red list as of Saturday, and Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia will move to the country’s red list from 4am on Sunday.

“No cases have yet been detected in Scotland,” Mr Yousaf said, “But the fact this new variant is on our doorstep is clearly a worry and we should act as though it is already here.”

He urged Scots to redouble their efforts in protecting themselves against Covid, adding: “There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant.

“Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and effect on treatments or vaccines, and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

“Until more is known we must adopt the precautionary principle and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.”

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that in addition to the newly imposed travel rules, masks will now again become mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, which is already the case in Scotland, and contacts of Omicron Covid cases will have to self-isolate.