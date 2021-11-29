Nicola Sturgeon will today hold an unscheduled Covid briefing after Scotland recorded its first cases of the new Omicron variant.
The First Minister will be joined by chief medical officer Gregor Smith this morning after news of six cases of the variant broke this morning.
Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.
Contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus.
The FM warned yesterday that more restrictions may be needed to combat the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Speaking on the Marr show yesterday, before the cases were announced, she said: “I think we may have to go further on restricting travel in the days to come.
“I hope I am wrong about that, but we must keep our minds open to that.”
She also refused to rule out another ban on indoor mixing between households, although she was clear that “none of us want to go back” to those kind of restrictions.
“We’ve lived with this now for almost two years, we are all sick and tired of it,” she said.
