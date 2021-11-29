LABOUR'S deputy leader appeared to be unaware of the decision to reshuffle the party's shadow cabinet.

Speaking on Times Radio this morning, Angela Rayner was asked about any potential plans to reorder the Labour party's front bench and said: "No, I'm not aware of any plans for a reshuffle. I haven't been consulted, so I don't think there's any focus on that at the moment."

However less than four hours later Labour leader Keir Starmer began the reorganisation, with Cat Smith MP one of the first to confirm she was leaving her post.

A party spokesman confirmed the reshuffle was underway shortly after she released her letter.

It’s been an honour to serve on the Labour front bench since 2015 but I’m looking forward to spending even more time at home here in Lancashire and standing up for my constituents. pic.twitter.com/8pybEql5WB — Cat Smith MP (@CatSmithMP) November 29, 2021

The MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood wrote: “Thank you for your call this morning and for outlining your intentions regarding the reshuffle.

“It has been an honour to serve in the Shadow Cabinet since June 2016 and on the Labour front bench since September 2015.

“Although I am grateful for your offer to remain in my current brief, I have only been on the backbenches for four months in my six and a half years as an MP and I will instead be returning to the backbenches.”

She also warned about her concern over former leader Jeremy Corbyn not being readmitted to the party, adding: "

Ms Smith warned Sir Keir about the “damage” Labour was suffering because former leader Jeremy Corbyn is not being re-admitted to the party.

Her letter said: “You will be aware that we had a meeting scheduled for later this week, during which I wanted to raise the issue of, and my concerns about, Jeremy not being readmitted to the Parliamentary Labour Party after he was readmitted into our party membership following due process.

“This position is utterly unsustainable and it is important that you truly understand how much damage this is causing in Constituency Labour Parties and amongst ordinary members, a number of whom are no longer campaigning.”

Angela Ryaner was givign a key address to the Institue for Government (IfG) this morning, where she set out the party's plans to 'clean up' politics, by proposing a ban on former ministers working in areas related to their briefs for five years after they have left their ministerial posts.

Ms Rayner's spokesman later said that she had a short conversation with Sir Keir between her morning media interviews and her IfG event and that she was aware there may be a reshuffle.

He added: “She was not aware of the details of the reshuffle and she was not consulted on the reshuffle.”