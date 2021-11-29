DOUGLAS Ross has accused Nicola Sturgeon of focusing on Scottish independence rather than “every other priority” after the First Minister used her SNP conference speech to announce work is to restart on the party’s drive to break up the UK.

In her keynote speech to the SNP’s national conference, the First Minister said that by next spring, “Covid permitting”, her party will “resume in earnest” its campaign for Scottish independence.

She also said that in 2022, she will “initiate the process necessary” for an independence referendum to be held by the end of 2023.

But Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said that “the people of Scotland will have sighed with dismay – but not disbelief” that the First Minister’s response to six cases of the worrying Omicron Covid variant being identified “is to reaffirm her commitment to holding another divisive independence referendum within two years”.

Mr Ross said: “It’s a disgrace that on the same day as the First Minister is talking about the possibility of introducing new restrictions to combat the Omicron variant, her focus is once again on breaking up the UK.

“But, as usual with the SNP, independence trumps every other priority, even when opinion poll after opinion poll tells them the public want them to get on with the day job.

“Scotland’s NHS is at breaking point, our drugs-death crisis shames the nation, our education system is in decline and the SNP’s soft-touch approach to justice is letting the public down. There are a whole host of problems that Nicola Sturgeon’s Government have created – and have a duty to put right – but their minds are elsewhere.

“I welcome the First Minister’s announcement that the Scottish Child Payment will increase next year. But I would urge her to make more use of the extensive devolved powers the Scottish Government has on benefits, instead of stirring up grievance by complaining that they don’t have enough.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie criticised “the SNP’s obsession with separation”.

She added: “It is deeply disappointing and irresponsible, in the face of a deepening public health crisis, that the focus of the First Minister is once more on sowing division between Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Nicola Sturgeon's speech had almost twice as many references to independence as it did to the health service.

"If only the energy that she and her party put into trying to leave the UK was poured into health, education and the climate emergency.

"Over the coming months my party will campaign for better mental health services, support for patients with long Covid and a plan to tackle burnout among NHS staff. That's the kind of positive plan that Scotland needs, not another campaign to leave the UK."

But Alex Salmond’s Alba party has hit out at “precious little action” taken by the SNP on furthering the push for independence since May’s Holyrood election.

Alba Westminster leader, Neale Hanvey, said: “ Yet again the SNP relaunches the campaign for independence which we are told is to begin in earnest. But actions speak louder than words and despite a renewed mandate for a referendum at the May election there has been precious little action in the seven months since.

“Independence must not be lost in a time warp yet again.”

He added: “ Giving notice of an intention to begin a process that should have begun long ago is one thing, delivering a referendum in the face of Westminster intransigence is another.

“What will Nicola do when Boris says no? The Independence movement needs a clear strategy for what happens when Boris Johnson says no to a referendum as he most surely will. Scotland as a sovereign nation should not be seeking permission to hold a referendum but asserting its right to do so.

“What is required now is a clear determination to face down Westminster, through if necessary, a convention of all of Scotland’s elected representatives so that it is not just the First Minister against the Prime Minister or Holyrood versus Westminster but a whole nation asserting the sovereign will of the Scottish people.”