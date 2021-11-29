BORIS Johnson will face a vote tomorrow over his role in Westminster sleaze scandals.

Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, has tabled a motion on behalf of his party calling for the Prime Minister to be sanctioned.

The motion will be debated tomorrow, and also calls for Mr Johnson’s salary to be reduced by more than £41,000 - around half of his ministerial wage.

It recommends that the Commons “censures the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, for frequently violating the sixth Principle of Public Life” and for “seeking to undermine the recommendations of the Standards Committee on Owen Paterson.”

It continues that he should be called out for ignoring advice on “international treaties and breaches of the Ministerial Code by his ministers” as well as “for putting forward proposals to diminish the powers of the Electoral Commission, for ignoring independent advice concerning the granting of peerages to Conservative party donors and nominations to public bodies such as Ofcom”.

Mr Blackford motion ends by calling for the PM’s “ministerial salary to be reduced by £41,567 per year.”

Speaking ahead of the debate tomorrow, Mr Blackford said: "Boris Johnson is at the rotten core of the Tory sleaze and corruption scandal that has engulfed the Westminster government. It absolutely stinks and action must be taken.



"Since coming to office, the Prime Minister has been embroiled in sleaze and misconduct - lurching from one scandal to another. He has repeatedly lied, acted unlawfully, undermined the ministerial code, handed peerages to Tory donors, let rule-breaking Tory MPs off the hook, and solicited dodgy donations for his own luxury holidays and home refurbishments.



"The charge sheet is utterly damning and he cannot be allowed to get off scot free. No one is above the rules - not even Boris Johnson.



"People in Scotland are looking in horror at a broken Westminster system that has never felt more remote, arrogant and corrupt. Parliament must finally act - or it will demonstrate, yet again, that Westminster is broken beyond repair and the only real fix is for Scotland to shake Westminster off for good as an independent country."

