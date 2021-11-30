The First Minister is set to make a coronavirus announcement later today amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

Along with the latest Covid figures in Scotland it is expected that Nicola Sturgeon will address the concerns about the Omicron variant after further cases were found in the country.

Here’s everything you need to know and where and when you can watch this afternoon.

What will the First Minister say?

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will address the number of Omicron variant cases which have been identified throughout Scotland over the last 24 hours.

The Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced this morning that there are now five cases of the newly identified variant in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which is up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.

The First Minister may also address booster jags to combat the virus as on Monday it was announced that the boosters are being urgently extended to all adults aged 18 to 39, as well as severely immunosuppressed patients who have already received a third Covid vaccination.

The third dose will now be available from three months after a second or third primary dose, instead of the current six month timescale and children aged 12 to 15 will also be offered second Covid vaccinations.

What time is the announcement?

The First Minister will give the latest Covid announcement this afternoon in Holyrood following questions from members of the Scottish Parliament.

She is expected to provide the Covid update at around 2.20pm.

The speech will last approximately 20 minutes and afterwards she will be questioned by MSPs.

How can I watch the announcement?

Ms Sturgeon’s speech will be broadcast on the Scottish Parliament’s Facebook page.

The BBC Scotland channel will also broadcast a programme with the statement which begins at 2.15pm this afternoon.

You can follow along with our Covid live blog for all the latest updates here.