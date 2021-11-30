THE number of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by police has risen for the fifth consecutive year to another record high.

Police Scotland dealt with 65,251 incidents in 2020/21, a four per cent rise on the previous year, with 40% of those incidents including at least one crime or offence.

The most frequent crime was common assault, accounting for 32% of offences recorded, followed by breach of the peace, which accounted for 23% of crimes and offences.

Juts over nine-in-ten (91%) of all domestic abuse incidents occurred in a home or dwelling.

The Tories claimed the SNP Government’s “attitude of putting criminals ahead of the victim” had contributed to the upward trend in the figures.

Up 2,344 in a year, the number of incidents is the highest since the advent of devolution, and almost double the 33,187 incidents recorded in 1999/00.

However this also reflects a greater willingness by victims to come forward.

The reporting system changed in 2013/14, when Scotland’s eight regional police forces were merged into a single force.

Since 2014/15, when 59,882 incidents were recorded, the number has risen almost 9%.

Across Scotland, there were 119 incidents of domestic abuse per 10,000 population last year, however rates varied considerably between council areas.

The highest rate was recorded in Dundee City, with 177 incidents per 10,000 population, West Dunbartonshire (168) and Clackmannanshire (158).

The lowest rates were recorded in Na h-Eileanan Siar (48), Orkney Islands (51) and East Renfrewshire (56).

In 80% of all cases in 2020/21, incidents had a female victim and a male accused, where gender was recorded, slightly down on the 82% in 2019/20.

The highest incident rate last year was among the 31 to 35 years old age group, with 282 incidents per 10,000 population for victims 260 per 10,000 population for the accused.

Almost a third of incidents (31%) occurred at the weekend last year, compared to 34% in 2019/20.

Tory MSP Jamie Greene aid: “Domestic abuse is a stain on our society, and so it is absolutely shocking to see it increase for the fifth year in a row.

“The SNP Government’s attitude of putting criminals ahead of the victim has contributed to the year-upon-year rise in the number of domestic abuse incidents.

“Soft touch justice policies mean that domestic abusers are being spared prison, allowing them to continue to terrorise their victims. And those that go to prison are let out early, free to re-offend and cause further harm to victims.”