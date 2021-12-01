PLEAS to review the charges for Scottish homes to connect to the electricity grid have been ignored, an SNP MP has claimed.

Currently it costs more for Scots to connect to the grid than elsewhere in the UK, which some MPs argue is unfair and will impact the country’s renewable energy project ambitions.

READ MORE: MP demands reform of electricity system leaving Scotland at 'competitive disadvantage'

A report by the Scottish Affairs Committee, published earlier this year, recommended a review of the electricity grid charging system to make it fairer for all parts of the country, and to enable renewable energy projects to connect in Scotland without facing exorbitant costs.

However in the Government’s response to the report, published today, there has been no agreement to review the system.

The UK Government said it was within the energy regulator, Ofgem’s, control, adding that it “recognises the need for increased capacity on the grid to support our net zero ambitions.”

The response continued: “While enabling increased flexibility and storage can address this to an extent, we are acutely aware of the need for network reinforcement to enable increased renewable generation in areas of Great Britain, including Scotland.

“By law, network regulation is a matter for Ofgem as the independent regulator. In this role, Ofgem use the price control framework to encourage network companies to invest in the grid to ensure that consumers are provided with a secure and stable supply of energy, while making the necessary changes to our energy system to achieve net zero at the lowest possible cost.”

The Committee has said it is disappointed with the response, with its chairman Pete Wishart accusing the government of ignoring many of the group’s recommendations.

Mr Wishart said: “It is unfortunate that the Government skirted around so many of our Committee’s recommendations.

“In particular, there appears an ongoing unwillingness to explore reducing transmission charges which is hampering the development of Scottish renewable projects. I hope, following its consultation on transmission charges, that Ofgem re-examines this position which sees Scottish projects pay to connect to the grid, unlike elsewhere in the UK.”

Mr Wishart welcomed the announcement last month of £20m to be invested in tidal energy, which he said would contribute to Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire said: “With COP26 and net zero policies pivoting attention towards our low carbon future, the extraordinary potential of Scottish renewables has again been realised.

“I welcome the Government’s recent announced that tidal energy, a booming Scottish industry, is to receive more financial support.”