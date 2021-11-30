Ian Blackford has opened a debate on the conduct of Boris Johnson.

The SNP's Westminster leader launched the opposition day debate in the Commons as the Prime Minister was delivering an update on Coronavirus.

Prior to the session, the Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing warned MPs about their conduct, saying "intemperate abuse" was "out of order".

However, she added, that "things may be said which the chair would not normally permit."

The SNP scheduled the debate to raise their concerns about the ongoing claims of corruption and sleaze within the Conservative party, and within Government in general.

They have specifically called for Mr Johnson to be censured for his alleged role in the scandals, and for his ministerial salary to be reduced by half.

Mr Blackford was heckled repeatedly from the opposite benches as he gave his half-hour speech.

He said: "This Prime Minister is at the centre of the sleaze and corruption - he is orchestrating much of it

"I’m afraid corruption is the only proper word - the only honest word - for what has been going on."

He read a list of occassions when he claims Mr Johnson had not been honest, explaining that "the truth and the Prime Minister have always been strangers."

Mr Blackford added: "On the 4th of March 2020, the Prime Minister said ‘We have restored the nurses’ bursary’ - completely and factually untrue.



"On the 17th of June 2020, the prime minister said there were 400,000 ‘fewer families living in poverty now than there were in 2010’ – both ONS and the Children’s Commissioner have confirmed that is false.



"On 7th November 2019, the Prime Minister told Northern Ireland businesses – in person - that the protocol would mean ‘No forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind’ – once again, clearly not true."

In a claim which shocked MPs, Mr Blackford continued: "I can only conclude that the Prime Minister has repeatedly broken the six principle of public life.

"I can only conclude that the Prime Minister has demonstrated himself to be a liar."







