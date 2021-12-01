BORIS Johnson and his top aides have been accused of breaking coronavirus rules when they held a series of festive gatherings last year.
According to reports in The Mirror, several parties are said to have taken place at Downing Street when the country was in lockdown and social meetings had been ruled out.
Downing Street has not denied the events took place, but insisted all rules were followed.
However the paper claims a staff leaving do on November 27, where the Prime Minister is said to have given a speech, saw around 40 or 50 attendees crammed in "cheek by jowl" into a medium-sized room.
It also claims there was another unofficial Christmas party on December 27, quoting a source as saying it was a Covid "nightmare".
At this time the country was in full lockdown and social gatherings had been ruled out, with many people having to spend Christmas without their families after a last-minute change in the restrictions.
This morning Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said he was certain that coronavirus rules had been followed, and suggested the reports were inaccurate.
He told the Today programme on Radio 4: "Whatever happened in No 10 throughout the pandemic, I am absolutely certain all the rules around the pandemic would have been followed,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.
“Obviously I can’t tell you what’s going on on a daily basis in any building, but what I can tell you is if it’s Government, especially No 10, all the rules would have been followed at all times.”
Pressed on the report, he said: “You’re assuming that the news report you’re referring to is accurate. I’m sure you would have come across inaccurate news reports in the past.
“All I can tell you is whatever happened in No 10, all rules would have been followed at all times.”
In response to the report, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Covid rules have been followed at all times.”
