TRANSPARENT face masks will be introduced to Scotland’s NHS after their use in health and social care settings was approved by the Scottish Government.

The new masks which feature a clear front panel on them, have been created in an effort to ease communication for people with sensory impairments and other conditions.

The use of normal face coverings in Scotland have created difficulties for people who rely on lip reading to communicate since there mandatory introduction. Those who also use sign language have also experienced difficulty with masks as they rely on certain facial expressions to communicate.

However, the new transparent masks will allow people to see each other’s face behind the covering to enable lip reading.

Members of the Scottish Sensory Hub at Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland have welcomed the introduction and said the new masks are ‘vital’ in enabling communication.

Coordinator Jonathan Reid said: “The Scottish Sensory Hub at the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland are pleased to see this positive change, with the move to transparent face masks.

“This will support vital communication as regulations on face coverings fluctuate. For people who use British Sign Language, are lipreaders, use Makaton or who may have other conditions such as Autistic Spectrum Disorders, the ability to follow face patterns and emotions is critical.

We welcome the collaborative approach from Scottish Government, working with the third sector and people with lived experience to develop this product to the correct standard and approval for use, and thank them for their efforts to develop inclusive solutions for those living with communication barriers."

This video is one of many examples why deaf students (mainly S4-6 with John Swinney's announcement regarding wearing a face mask in classes) is struggling. there should be no barriers in the educational setting. Young generation of deaf community is suffering. We can do better. pic.twitter.com/9vjThIbnu9 — Erin McCluskey (@MSYPCunNor) November 5, 2020

NHS National Services Scotland began distributing the masks to Health Boards in November, and they will be in use from early December onwards.

The Scottish Government said that the product has been designed and made by Scottish PPE supplier, Alpha Solway, based in Dumfries and Galloway.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Humza Yousaf said: “Although face masks are essential to reduce the spread of coronavirus, it can cause difficulties for people who rely on lip reading or have other communication needs.

“Patients and staff have rightly been calling for an alternative to the usual surgical face masks in clinical settings, so I am pleased NHS Scotland is rolling out these new, innovative transparent masks.

“These masks mean staff and patients can communicate clearly while staying safe.

“It is also great news that the masks are being made right here in Scotland. Businesses across Scotland worked hard to set up a new Scottish PPE supply chain at the start of the pandemic.

“This was an important part of our response to the coronavirus and this new and innovative product illustrates the long term benefits a domestic PPE supply chain can bring.”

Mary Morgan, Chief Executive for National Service Scotland said:

“Patient care is of the utmost priority and clear communications is critical to delivering the best possible experience for patients.

“Our procurement team have been working hard to distribute transparent masks to health boards across Scotland in time for December. This is a key step in improving communications with patients and staff as we continue through the pandemic.”