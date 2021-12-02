AN SNP MP has urged Tory MPs to wear face masks in the Commons as the Omicron variant spreads across the UK.
Speaking to Commons leader Jacob Ress-Mogg, Mr Wishart praised him for wearing a face covering during Prime Minister's Questions yesterday.
The Tory MP has repeatedly been seen without a mask in the Commons, and insisted that his party members did not need them as they saw each other so frequently.
Mr Wishart then asked if he would appeal to "menaces on the libertarian side of the Conservative Party" to mask up as well.
The MP for Perth and North Perthshire said: "He and I were at the same meeting, where Public Health England said if everybody on this estate wore a face mask infections would be cut by 12 per cent.
"So no more excuses - masks on mooshes".
Mr Ress-Mogg replied: "I'm delighted that [Pete Wishart] is so easily pleased.
"Had I realised that he would become sweetness and light merely by my momentarily wearing a mask, I'd have been tempted to do it before the Christmas season last season."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment