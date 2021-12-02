Scottish teachers are the second best paid in the UK, according to new research.

The study shows the average annual salary for full-time teachers and other education professionals north of the Border is £41,350. This compares with a UK average of just over £40,000.

Salary levels for Scottish staff are also second only to those in London, where average annual pay is just under £43,500. Yorkshire and the Humber reported the lowest salaries among teachers and educational professionals in the UK, with a figure of £35,306.

The research was based on data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and carried out by experts at Promethean World, a global technology company that develops classroom-based interactive displays.

Promethean also analysed pre-Covid salary data across 32 OECD countries for 2018 and 2019.

According to its findings, teachers in Lithuania enjoyed the most rapid income increases over the period, with average annual pay jumping by more than 50 per cent to just under £23,500. The highest average salaries for 2019 were in Luxembourg, with £75,116 and £80,930 recorded for primary and secondary schools, respectively.

Germany's education system also features competitive pay scales. The study by Promethean shows teachers there had average salaries of nearly £62,000 in 2019. The figure for the Netherlands was just over £57,000.

However, Promethean's research also indicates working hours vary considerably from country to country. The OECD statistics show staff in the Americas were on duty for the highest number of hours per year, with 1,004 hours worked in the US primary school sector.

In Poland, by comparison, the figure was 554.