MPs have questioned the UK Government on why its staff based in Scotland are being told to go back to office, contrary to Scottish Government guidance.

Chris Law, SNP MP for Dundee West, raised the issue in the Commons this morning and suggested the UK Government thought it was “exempt” from following Scotland’s guidelines on Covid.

He said constituents working for the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) had been advised they should now work from their office, despite Holyrood ministers’ advice recommends employees be supported to work from home.

The PCS trade union has also been critical of the DWP's directive, saying "We believe it is irresponsible for DWP to do this as scientists are clear that Covid-19 still poses a very serious public health risk."

Mr Law said the DWP was ignoring the Scottish Government’s guidance, and asked for an urgent statement from the UK Government.

He said: “I have been contacted by constituents employed by the Department for Work and Pensions in my city of Dundee who are deeply concerned about a return to in-office working for all staff—throughout Scotland—from this week.

“That is contrary to the clear and consistent guidelines from the Scottish Government, which state that working from home should continue to be the norm where possible.”

He asked Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg if he could “reassure constituents that he understands that health is a devolved matter, that the DWP will continue to listen to Scottish Government guidance when it comes to the matter of home working, and, finally, that UK Government Departments do not consider themselves exempt from Scottish Government guidance”.

According to the Scottish Government’s website, employees should be supported to work from home.

The latest update states: “We ask that businesses maximise the potential for home working wherever possible in consultation with employees.

“The virus transmits when people interact. And when people go to work they interact in a number of ways – including through travel, during lunch breaks, and after work.

“So support for homeworking, whenever possible, remains one of the most effective protections we have at our disposal just now.”

However Mr Rees-Mogg said people should return to the office.

He said: “ I think people do want to get back to the office to work.

“I think it is a good thing to be doing, and I think it increases productivity.

“Working from home has disadvantages in respect of the services delivered to people, and the DWP deals with some of the most vulnerable people in the country, who need and expect to have an efficient service which is best given in person. I would therefore encourage people to go back to work.”

Later, Mr Law raised a point of order about the Tory MP’s comments, suggesting that Mr Rees-Mogg was implying staff had not been working.

He asked the speaker for guidance, saying: “The Leader of the House made clear his point about DWP staff returning to work. May I ask for your guidance and make it clear to the House that, in fact, throughout the entire pandemic our DWP staff have been working from home, not sitting at home doing nothing?

“The suggestion made by the Leader of the House may have been seen as implying that my constituents who work for DWP—indeed, for DWP across Scotland—have not been working, when in fact they have been working exceedingly hard, despite the difficulties that they face.”

Fellow SNP MP Martin Doherty-Hughes also asked for Mr Rees-Mogg to explain his comments, saying that he suggested “that Scots law—whether passed in the Parliament of Scotland or indeed in this House—and its rights and privileges were not being recognised by the Department for Work and Pensions and other Whitehall Departments.”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “ I was absolutely clear that I think it is good and thoroughly beneficial when people go back to work, including in the DWP. I did not mention Scots law; that was not within the remit of my answer.”