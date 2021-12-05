THE HOME Secretary must apologise for attacking Scottish councils, as figures show they have resettled more asylum seekers than any other part of the UK.

An SNP MP has urged Priti Patel to withdraw remarks she made last month about local authorities and the Scottish Government when she was under pressure to act following the deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel.

Data from the Home Office shows that since 2014, more asylum seekers have been resettled in Scotland than in any other region of the UK.

Ms Patel had accused councils of "not play[ing] their part" and said the Scottish Government had "done absolutely nothing to lift a finger" in supporting her department's dispersal accommodation policy.

While only one Scottish council, Glasgow, currently takes part in the dispersal accommodation scheme - which has seen asylum seekers accommodated in hotels - the SNP has argued Ms Patel's comments were unfair when the larger picture is taken into consideration.

The Scottish Government has also been in touch with the Home Office

According to the data, 3700 asylum seekers have been resettled in Scotland since 2014 - more than London (1141) and the South East of England (2166) combined.

Northern Ireland has resettled 1819 people who have arrived in the UK seeking refuge, while Wales has taken in 1463 people. In total across the whole o the UK, more than 23,000 people have been resettled across the country in the same time period.

Anne McLaughlin, the SNP's immigration spokeswoman, said Ms Patel's Commons outburst indicated she did not have an accurate reading of the situation.

She said: "Scotland is more than playing its part when it comes to supporting refugees - to suggest otherwise like the Home Secretary has done suggests she has no idea what’s going on.

"She must apologise to Scotland’s local authorities and set the record straight."

The MP for Glasgow North East continued: "Every one of Scotland’s local authorities stepped up to help support Syrians being resettled here; and we’re close to seeing the same situation with Afghan refugees.

"In relation to asylum dispersal, Glasgow’s amazing efforts has also seen Scotland take more than our population and higher than any other council in the UK.

“More local authorities would like to take part in this scheme but the Home Office has treated them with contempt by failing to fund them properly or give them any control over how it operates. Even the Tory-led Stoke-on-Trent council have withdrawn from the scheme, citing a failure of the home office to engage with them about necessary improvements. "

Shona Robison MSP has also written to the Home Secretary several times in the last month regarding the number of people risking their lives to cross the Channel.

In October, the Scottish Government minister for social justice, housing and local government, contacted Ms Patel raising concerns that the Home Office were trying to buy up hotels to accommodate people seeking asylum outside the Glasgow area.

She wrote: "I am concerned that action has been taken to fundamentally change asylum dispersal in Scotland without consultation or adequate planning to ensure service and support access.

"I also have significant concerns about the suitability of hotels to accommodate people seeking asylum, the timescales for their use, availability of wider support and whether lessons have been learned from the Park Inn incident.

"I also want to draw your attention to the role Scotland is already playing in asylum dispersal and our openness to meaningful discussion on widening dispersal."

Ms Robison contacted Ms Patel again following her remarks last month, saying she was "very concerned" by the attacks on "Scotland’s record on supporting people seeking asylum and particularly the role Scotland plays in asylum dispersal."

She added: "This is an inaccurate representation of the role Scotland, and particularly Glasgow, has played in supporting people seeking asylum over two decades of the Home Office’s asylum dispersal policy."

The Scottish Government confirmed no response has been received.

The Herald on Sunday requested an interview with Ms Patel, but this was rejected by the Home Office.

The Department did not respond to a request for comment.