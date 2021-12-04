A Conservative MSP has said that more needs to be done about the “hate” in Scottish politics after vandals daubed Nazi symbols on his parliamentary office.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden spoke out after his office in Aberdeen and the nearby Conservative Association building were targeted.

Police have launched an investigation after the graffiti was discovered by staff on Friday morning.

Mr Lumsden — a former Aberdeen City Council leader who — later posted a video on social media decrying the “mindless” attack on his office, which is shared with other Tory politicians.

It is thought that this is the second time the office has been targeted.

Mr Lumsden said: “As you can see we’ve been vandalized yet again. You know, we have constituents who come to visit the office, staff that work here and they don’t really need to be faced with this nonsense.

“I represent everyone in the north east whether they voted for me or not and you know our door’s always open and welcome for people to visit.

“This mindless attack is just completely wrong and it just sums up where we are in Scottish politics today. So much hate and more needs to be done about it.”

Among those showing support for the pair was Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar MSP, who Tweeted: "I’m sorry to see this, Douglas. I hope you and your staff are ok. We should all be able to disagree and debate without it turning to hate."

North East MSP Liam Kerr added saying: “This is what met our staff at our vandalised office this morning. Disgraceful.

“Public money will be wasted on cleaning this up. Our excellent staff shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware on December 3, of two business premises, one in Rosemount Place and one in West Mount Street, being vandalised overnight. The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.”