The Scottish Government has recorded just over 1,200 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures 1,257 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, which is down by more than a thousand according to yesterday's figures which recorded more than 2,400.
Fourteen further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,648.
Also according the Scottish Government figures which also now provide additional data and information on the Omicron variant another one person has tested positive for the new strain.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,127 as of November 28.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 22,975 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 5.9 per cent were positive, compared to 7.6 per cent yesterday
A total of 50 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19 up 4 in 24 hours.
There are also 605 in currently inhospital who have recently contracted the virus, down 47 in 24 hours.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,351,214 while 3,956,719 people have now received a second dose.
1,823,515 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.