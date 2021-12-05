THE DEPUTY Prime Minister has avoided questions over claims there were severeal social gatherings at Downing Street last Christmas, as pressure continues to grow on Boris Johnson to explain events.

Dominic Raab appeared on Sunday morning broadcast interviews, where he was quizzed about the claims there were party games and drinks among senior aides at No.10 last December.

According to The Mirror, which broke the story last week, the Prime Minsiter attended a staff leaving do on November 27 and made a speech, while a number of senior Downing Street staff held an informal gathering on December 18.

Sources who attended the December event have confirmed to several outlets that there were dozens of people there, drinking and playing party games, while the country was in the grip of a lockdown.

London in particular was in Tier 3 rules at the time, meaning nobody was supposed to gather with others outside their household indoors.

So far Boris Johnson and Downing Street have not denied the events took place, but have insisted all rules were followed.

However pressure is mounting on Mr Johnson to explain this response, given that any sort of social gathering would have been in conflict of the coronavirus regulations at the time.

Speaking on Andrew Marr today, Mr Raab said he was "not there" so did not have the details, when asked repeatedly if an event did indeed take place on December 18.

He also said the claims were "unsubstantiated" and from "anonymous sources", in an attempt to dismiss them.

However he acknowledged, when pushed, that if such an event took place it would have been in breach of the rules.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, said:“Until there is something substantiated, until it is more than anonymous sources, I think we are chasing shadows.

“If there is a breach of the rules, there is a breach of the rules.

“But I don’t know the full facts because I wasn’t there.

“Of course, if there was a formal party held, of course that it something that is clearly contrary to the guidance.

“If anyone held a party that it is contrary to the rules, of course that is the wrong thing to do.

“If something unsubstantiated from anonymous sources actually materialised, then of course it would be wrong.”