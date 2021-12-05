THE CIRCUMSTANCES surrounding the murder of a six-year-old boy are to be the subject of a major review by the UK Government.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was killed by his father and step-mother last year.

The review, announced today by Education Secretary Nadim Zahawi, aims to find out what improvements are needed by the agencies that came into contact with Arthur in the months before he was murdered by stepmother Emma Tustin at their home in Solihull.

The action comes after it emerged in court that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of Arthur's murder, while his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Their sentences are now being review after criticism that they were too lenient.

Mr Zahawi said: “Arthur’s murder has shocked and appalled the nation.

“I am deeply distressed by this awful case and the senseless pain inflicted on this poor boy, who has been robbed of the chance to live his life.

“I have taken immediate action and asked for a joint inspection to consider where improvements are needed by all the agencies tasked with protecting children in Solihull, so that we can be assured that we are doing everything in our power to protect other children and prevent such evil crimes.

“Given the enormity of this case, the range of agencies involved and the potential for its implications to be felt nationally, I have also asked Annie Hudson, chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, to work with leaders in Solihull to deliver a single, national review of Arthur’s death to identify where we must learn from this terrible case.

“We are determined to protect children from harm and where concerns are raised we will not hesitate to take urgent and robust action.

“We will not rest until we have the answers we need.”

Mr Zahawi is due to make a statement in the Commons tomorrow about Arthur's death and the inquiry.