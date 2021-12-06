Fifty-five per cent eh? Not bad. It’s one of the highest points independence has ever reached. But were you delighted or disconcerted? Were you Here We Go, Here We Go, Here We Go or Oh No, Oh No, Oh No? And most importantly: have you looked at the other opinion polls which may reveal what’s really going on here?

Whatever your reaction, there’s no doubt that the Ipsos Mori poll on independence was extraordinary, although we should, as always, apply the usual caveats. You only get 55% if you exclude undecideds and it’s the undecideds who are going to swing this thing in the end. Ipsos Mori also has a tendency to over-estimate support for independence and its poll is an outlier in a series of polls that have shown Yes at a much lower level.

But if we accept that 55% of the people Ipsos Mori spoke to (excluding undecideds) said they would vote Yes and that the result represents an increase in support for independence, then we should try to understand why it’s happening, which is where the other polls come in. In the last few days, not only have we seen the survey from Ipsos Mori, we’ve also had a series of other polls in council by-elections across the UK as well as a Westminster parliamentary vote. They are worth looking at it in more detail.

What the polls seem to show pretty clearly, in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK, is a consistent reaction against the Tories and who would be surprised by that? The surveys and polls were conducted at the end of November and early December when the sight of Geoffrey Cox’s face on that Virgin Islands Zoom call and the thought of his extra-curricular millions would still be fresh in their minds. The Tories are paying a price for it.

However, the ways in which the Tories are paying the price tells us something interesting about the idiosyncrasies of British politics at the moment and in particular the ways in which different voters express their unhappiness. Most importantly, none of it – yet – is likely to be enough to secure an election win for Keir Starmer or, for that matter, an independence win for Nicola Sturgeon.

Take a look at some of the recent polls and votes and you’ll see what I mean. Old Bexley and Sidcup for instance. It’s a safe Tory seat in the London suburbs so there was never any expectation Labour would win. But even in the face of Tory crisis after crisis and a PM who can best be described as execrable, many voters still weren’t prepared to vote Labour and stayed at home instead. Old Bexley and Sidcup may be far out on the tide that Starmer needs to win an election, but there should be signs of change even here and there aren’t.

Some of the council by-election results in England were more promising (subject to the caveat that they are local votes rather than a general election). In Worthing on the south coast for example there was a 17.6% swing to Labour and although the big swing up north in Lancaster was to the Lib Dems, it holds out hope that unhappiness with the Tories in the Midlands and the North may translate, in time, to support for Labour at a general election.

I think all of these results in their own way reflect how people are reacting to a truly terrible Tory government in a country that is sharply divided along geographical and ideological lines. In safe suburban Tory seats, they grumble and stay at home. In nice parts of the Northern cities, they vote for the Lib Dems. And along the south coast, the socially aware who can no longer afford to live in London or Brighton vote for Labour. But a lot of it is effectively ripples in familiar seas without any indication as yet of more profound change. At this point in the life of a government as bad as this, we should be seeing spectacular big wins for the opposition. But we’re not.

As for the Scottish situation, it shows some of the same trends only in a different way. The by-election that was held in Scotland, Fort William and Ardnamurchan, was won by the SNP on an increase in its vote. Around the same time we had the Ipsos Mori poll showing the increase in support for independence to 55%; it also showed the SNP on 52% in the constituency vote at Holyrood, up two points since the last Ipsos Mori study before election in May.

It could be that the Scottish figures are the beginnings of a profound change in opinion on independence and the start of the momentum that the SNP need. But seen in the context of the votes in the rest of the UK, they are more likely to reflect the same trends we’re seeing in England. Voters are frustrated and disgusted with the Tories and in England it means they vote for Labour or the Lib Dems (or sit on their hands) whereas in Scotland it means they vote for the SNP or tell pollsters they support independence. The cause is the same – in England and Scotland – but the means of protest is different.

Just to be clear, I’m not dismissing the sizeable and lasting core support for independence in Scotland, which has been stable at about 45%. All I’m saying is that the fluctuations around the edges for independence and the SNP suggest that there’s a cadre of voters out there who, when things get bad (very bad) under the Tories, they will express their frustration by saying they will vote Yes or SNP or both before possibly drifting back into the don’t-knows or Labour or the Lib Dems.

The question for Nicola Sturgeon – and Keir Starmer in a similar way in England – is how to win over these voters in a more permanent way and if I knew how to do that I’d be working for either Nicola Sturgeon or Keir Starmer. The problem is some voters are willing to change sides but huge chunks of the electorate are still in the trenches created by the wars over Brexit and Scottish independence. It’s going to take something, or someone, pretty extraordinary to change that. Perhaps it, and they, are coming. I hope so.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.