THIS is a curious time to be a follower of Scottish constitutional politics.

It is simultaneously frantic but rather stable. This year’s Scottish Parliament election was accurately billed as Scotland’s most important ever, by both sides, but its outcome has led to a stagnation which belies the heat and toxicity of the output of the warring factions.

Legally and constitutionally, the SNP’s failure (harsh a term though that is given its landslide victory) to win a majority of seats in a proportionally representative Parliament is irrelevant. Holyrood is not designed to function on majorities – governments and the manifestos on which they are elected are legitimised by the ability to command a majority in Parliament. This gives the primary party of government a mandate for its manifesto, or at least those parts of it which are agreed to by its partner in government.

Politically, however, the failure to win 65 seats was critical. The numerical difference between 64 and 65 is wafer thin, but the political difference is the width of the ocean. Privately, the UK Government knew that there would be very little mileage in refusing a referendum should the circumstances of 2011 – when a majority was followed by an agreement between both governments, and then by a referendum – have repeated themselves.

That they did not do so gave the UK Government all the cover it needed. It injected Downing Street and Dover House with a shot of bullishness. That shot of bullishness has not only stabilised the UK Government’s position, it has helped to re-energise it.

Indeed, for the first time since the 2014 referendum, the UK Government appears to have a strategy to save the union. The overly emotional, temperamental approach of previous years appears to have been replaced by a more strategic, patient, thoughtful approach. Previous Scotland Offices have misdiagnosed the problem as the popularity of the SNP; this one appears to have correctly diagnosed it as the unpopularity of the UK, and is showing signs of knowing how to reverse it.

Reader, if you had asked me six months ago whether the UK Government could sustain a “no, never” approach to a second independence referendum in the event of a SNP landslide on a clear manifesto commitment, I’d have said no.

However, the combination of the election result, London’s intransigence and the clear shift in polling (the No vote once again has a lead in most polls) has left the nationalists with a problem. The First Minister has effectively named the date for a referendum, to take place before the end of 2023, despite the power to grant that referendum being in her nemesis’s hands.

So the nationalists are in something of a hole. How do they climb out of it?

United States presidents from Jack Kennedy to Barack Obama, and most famously Ronald Reagan in between, have spoken of the ‘shining city on a hill’ in reference to the US’s role as a ray of light for the free world.

It is no coincidence that these three men are three of the most electorally successful Presidents, with the most enduring legacies, in our lifetime. We the people vote for optimists. We the people vote for leaders who show us that something better lies ahead if we put our trust in them.

Scottish nationalism played this card for a long time, very successfully. It ran devolved government effectively and efficiently, and created a narrative that what lay ahead in an independent Scotland was that shining city on the hill.

Does it still? Or have the years without real competition blunted their edges somewhat? And has the pandemic tired them out? In short, is the narrative now negatively about escaping Boris’s Brexit Britain Bogeyman rather than positive about pursuing the shining city on the hill?

There is little value in attempting to answer that question directly; some nationalists will see the answer as a clear yes, and others will vehemently disagree. What is more valuable is considering where there are opportunities for nationalism to be a sunnier, more optimistic endeavour.

This is, no doubt, achievable. Nicola Sturgeon, even after so many years near or at the top of government, continues to enjoy approval ratings as strong as any leader in the democratic world. She is flanked by a small group of serious, substantial Cabinet Secretaries and Ministers. They have the ability, and the credibility, to paint a picture of what is possible in an independent Scotland; to bring people on the journey with them.

There has, arguably, never been a more important time to show people that a better future is possible. We are ready to be led.

The Covid pandemic has both exposed the faultlines in key Scottish public services, and, to be brutal, provides once-in-a-lifetime cover to make the fundamental changes to which politicians privately know are needed. Moreover, the massive increase in awareness of the climate emergency as a result of COP26 being staged in Glasgow could propel Scotland to the forefront of the global response to climate change.

If we accept the premise that the Yes movement is in a hole, this is surely how to get out of it. Independence, when one looks at it impartially, is fairly simple. We are now in an entrenched situation where around 40 per cent of the people will vote Yes, and around the same will vote No. The real decision-makers here are the 20 per cent who might vote either way.

This 20 per cent don’t wave flags or go on marches. They don’t hate England and they don’t accept that they are not already free. They make decisions based largely on self-interest and their perception of risk. They are not, emphatically not, going to vote Yes simply for the sake of being independent from the rest of the UK.

If nationalists say to these people, “it’s going to be a grim old decade but at least your leader won’t be in London”, they’ll respond “no thanks”. Again.

But if they say to these people, “we’re going to rebuild Scottish education to be world-leading again, and we’re going to re-shape our health service along European lines to protect the concept of state-funded care, and we can do it all at the same time as generating huge economic growth because we’ve got the keys to the renewables castle”, then they’ll say, “OK, tell me more”.

People like the idea of a shining city on a hill. Imagine what might happen if they get offered one.

• Andy Maciver is Director of Message Matters