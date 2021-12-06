NICOLA Sturgeon is to be quizzed on her handling of the Covid pandemic by the chairs of Holyrood’s committees later this month, it has been confirmed.

The First Minister is also expected to be questioned about the Scottish Government’s record on climate change and her plans for independence by conveners on December 15.

The draft Scottish budget for 2022/23, which will announced this Thursday, is likely to be another key part of the cross-party grilling.

The two-hour session is the first since the Holyrood election in May and the first since the Government included Scottish Green party ministers.

Ms Sturgeon’s recent opposition to the proposed Cambo oilfield development - now uncertain after Shell withdrew its 30 per cent stake - may therefore feature.

Last week Ms Sturgeon told the SNP conference she planned to revive independence campaigning next spring and start work for a referendum by late 2023.

Conveners from the unionist parties will want to know how that would interact with the Government’s other priorities.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, Deputy Presiding Officer and Chair of the Conveners Group, said: “The Scottish Parliament’s Committees play a crucial role in our democracy by scrutinising the Scottish Government and making sure those in charge of running the country are being held to account.

“This session will allow Conveners collectively to raise cross cutting matters of real concern such as climate change and the Covid 19 pandemic with Nicola Sturgeon.

“As such it is a welcome addition to the various ways in which the Parliament carries out its role. I expect there will be robust questioning and some spirited debate.

“As the new chair of Convener’s Group I’m looking forward to it immensely.”