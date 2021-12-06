KATE Forbes is facing her toughest budget yet, with more financial challenges to follow, the country’s leading economic thinktank has warned.

The Fraser of Allander Institute said the pandemic had left the SNP Finance Secretary looking at years of "difficult trade-offs" despite a short-term hike in Treasury funding.

Ms Forbes has said her third budget, which she presents to Holyrood on Thursday, will help tackle the climate emergency, support economic recovery and reduce inequalities.

However in its pre-budget report, the Institute said the strain on the Scottish budget was set to become “increasingly difficult” until 2024/25.

The Institute said Ms Forbes faced “two key decisions” on income tax and business rates.

If she froze income tax thresholds she could raise £140m more than if she let them rise with inflation, but that could add to the cost of living squeeze on households.

If she endsthe 100 per cent business rates relief helping tourism, hospitality and leisure with the pandemic, that could add £736m to the budget, but also hit economic recovery.

The report said the Scottish Government’s core resource block grant from the Treasury would be £35billion in 2022/23, up 8% in real terms compared to 2019/20 as a result of extra support through the Covid pandemic.

But in 2023/24 and 2024/25, the resource block grant will remain unchanged in real terms according to current UK government's own spending plans.

As previous Covid support tails off, many of the impacts of the pandemic on health and social care are set to continue, creating a budget squeeze.

The capital block grant will also be only marginally higher than before the pandemic.

Yet capital investment programme is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s policy aspirations “to reduce climate change, by decarbonising transport, improving the efficiency of the housing stock, and invest in natural capital”.

The Institute said the Scottish Government was putting huge sums into health, with almost half the resource budget, £17bn, going to the portfolio next year, up 15% on 2019/20.

But the Institute said addressing issues in the sector remained “extremely challenging”, including delivering the Scottish Government’s promise of a 10% increase in capacity.

Giving so much to health could also mean a squeeze on other departments.

The Government’s plan to overhaul social care and create a National Care Service will also be pricey, with current spending commitments “not sufficient” to fully implement all the proposals in the Feeley review, on which the care service plan is based.

The expansion of devolved benefits will also have an impact on spending, the report said.

Ms Sturgeon announced week that the Scottish Child Payment, the devolved top-up for low income families, would start to double to £20 per child per week from next April.

The Institute said the policy would “cost well over £300m when fully rolled out”.

But it added that, while the change would “reduce child poverty significantly, it will not on its own be enough to meet interim child poverty targets”.

It said the health, care and benefit changes were part of a bigger picture of policy changes that implied higher taxes or smaller spending elsewhere in the budget.

Report author David Eiser, said: “A core resource block grant in 2022/23 that is 8% higher than pre-pandemic might sound generous, but to deal with the pandemic’s legacy and underlying pressures on public services it is anything but.

"In this context, Kate Forbes’ third budget may well be her most challenging.

“But the challenges are unlikely to dissipate in subsequent years, as commitments and aspirations on health, social care and social security in particular rub up against a budget that is currently forecast to remain flat in real terms between 2022/23 and 2024/25.”

Mairi Spowage, Director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “A challenging budget for 2022/23 is the precursor to a challenging spending review next year.

"Navigating the health and economic recovery from the pandemic, alongside longer-term commitments on climate change and inequality will require a delicate set of budget decisions and trade-offs.

"This week’s budget will reveal how those choices and trade-offs have been made for 2022/23, but the more difficult trade-offs may be yet to come.”