SNP and Greens ministers have been warned that “major changes are need across the Scottish economy” otherwise legal climate targets will not be met – leaving the “credibility” of a key environmental blueprint “in jeopardy”.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC), the independent advisers of both the UK and Scottish governments, has demanded “a highly ambitious decade of decarbonisation” if net zero targets are to become a reality.

But ministers have been told they will need to decide by 2023 at the latest if they are to continue pursuing a carbon capture and storage strategy after a Scottish project was snubbed for initial funding by the UK Government.

READ MORE: SNP minister tells UK Government to reverse 'illogical' carbon capture snub

Scotland has pledged to cut 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75% by 2030 and end its contribution to the climate crisis by 2045. But the nation has failed to hit its annual climate targets for the last three years – making the already difficult 2030 target even more stretching.

The CCC has today published a new report setting out more than 70 recommendations to ensure the legal 2030 target remains on track including “a significantly higher rate” of peatland restorations, a Scottish Government recommendation for the public to consume 20 per cent less meat and dairy and setting “out an explicit intent to limit aviation demand growth”.

The organisation has warned that “clarity and transparency” on how the Scottish Government will deliver its ambitions on climate change “has been lacking”.

READ MORE: Calls for Sturgeon and Johnson to set date for ending oil and gas demand

In its report, the CCC has pointed to a “broad set of policies and proposals” as part of the Scottish Government’s updated climate change plan, but has warned “there is still relatively little detail on exactly how committed public funding will be spent and how emissions will be reduced in practice”.

The organisation has demanded that “a comprehensive, detailed policy framework must now be completed” to ensure “the focus can be on implementation and delivery of real-world progress in reducing emissions at the necessary rate”.

The document warns that “rapid progress” is needed to deliver the 2030 legal target, warning that the commitment is “extremely stretching”.

It adds: “Given the risks to meeting the 2030 interim target across a range of sectors, ambition will have to be increased in those areas where rapid gains are still feasible, especially through peatland restoration, achieving healthier diets and reducing aviation demand.”

On peatland restoration, the CCC has concluded that the policy “could occur at a significantly higher rate” than the Scottish Government has committed to, which is “less than hald that in the committee’s balanced pathway”.

The CCC pointed to “no specific commitment” given by the Scottish Government on diet change, instead calling for a “20% shift away from consumption of meat and dairy products by 2030”.

At COP26, the CCC’s chief executive, Chris Stark, exclusively told the Herald on Sunday that the Scottish Government may have to bring forward more ambitious plans to cut pollution in other sectors after the Acorn carbon capture and storage project was overlooked for early funding from the UK Government.

READ MORE: Warning SNP may have to redraw climate strategy after carbon capture snub

In its new report, the CCC has explicitly warned that “the Scottish Government must make a quick decision on whether to continue to plan for removals to contribute to the 2030 target or to change course”.

It has added that “clear contingency plans will have to be developed for meeting the 2030 target” if carbon capture and storage and other engineered greenhouse gas removals (GGR) polices “cannot be delivered at scale on the necessary timetable”– warning that a decision must be made “no later than 2023”.

Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC, said: “Scotland’s successful hosting of COP26 makes it particularly important for the Scottish Government to respond to the new Glasgow Climate Pact and show how serious it is about delivering net zero.

“Strategies alone won’t reduce emissions. Major changes are needed across the Scottish economy, requiring lasting, systemic action in most sectors.

“Clarity and transparency on policy, supported with detail on how these policies will be delivered has been lacking.

"My committee cannot assess future progress without this vital assurance.”

Fabrice Leveque, climate change lead at WWF Scotland, said: “During COP26, the First Minister stated Scotland had to go further to cut emissions and keep our climate promises. However, this report lays bare the growing gap between the targets set and the actions being taken to meet them.

“Climate change is a top priority for voters, who want to see real and positive changes to the way we travel, heat our homes and produce food.

"It’s not enough that only 30% of the CCC’s recommendations for this past year have been achieved by the Scottish Government on time. The budget, due to be published in just a few days, must make tackling the climate and nature emergencies a central priority.

“The Scottish Government showed genuine leadership last month at COP. We now need to see a clear focus on helping all of us in Scotland cut our emissions as fast as possible, bringing environmental, social and economic benefits to all.”

SNP Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is wholly committed to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change by 2045 at the latest, and ensuring we do this in a way that is just and fair for everyone.

SNP Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson

“The independent expert advice of the Climate Change Committee plays an important role in shaping our ongoing response to the global climate emergency and I am grateful for its latest report, which we will carefully consider and respond to in full.

“I am pleased that the committee recognises that the past year has seen further advances in the Scottish Government’s climate policy ambition, including through our updated climate change plan and Programme for Government.

"I also agree entirely with the committee’s key finding that the focus now, both for us in Scotland and for countries around the world, must be on the delivery of the policies to drive transformational emissions reductions across all areas of the economy.

“That is why we are resolutely focussed on delivering the comprehensive set of policies set out in our updated climate change plan and associated documents."

He added: "This week’s Budget will demonstrate how we will start to deliver the necessary investment to secure our long-term ambition of a fairer, greener future. It is through a combination of high ambition and action to match that we will ensure Scotland plays its full part in delivering on the Glasgow Climate Pact.

“Collaboration across the international community is also vital to address this global challenges, and we stand ready to work further with other governments and delivery partners to build a lasting legacy following COP26 – for this and future generations.

"As part of this, we will continue to work with and, where appropriate, challenge the UK Government to ensure that the call to action on delivery extends to the reserved policy areas which are essential to support Scotland’s climate goals."