Nicola Sturgeon is to update Holyrood on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland today.

The First Minister will update MSPs on the latest developments, including the emergence of the Omicron variant and its impact on the fight against the virus.

Ms Sturgeon will also set out the measures the Scottish Government is likely to adopt as the country heads into winter to curb the spread of Covid, and outline what further steps may be necessary.

Why is the briefing taking place?

The First Minister is hosting her regular updates to MSPs, which have been in place for more than a year.

She will provide a statement on the latest developments across Scotland, and also take questions from MSPs.

What is she likely to say?

Ms Sturgeon will discuss the emergence of the Omicron variant, which is now thought to be spreading in the community.

The mutation of the virus, which was first identified in South Africa, is thought to be more transmissible, and there are fears it could be better equipped to evade vaccines.

The First Minister will also stress the importance of receiving a third 'booster' jab against the virus, with a fresh inoculation program now underway across Scotland for those who have already received two doses of vaccine.

It is excepted she will also take questions on vaccine passports. From Monday, proof of a negative coronavirus test will enable entry into venues subject to the vaccine passport scheme.

When is the briefing taking place and how can I watch?

The briefing will be held around 2.15 and will be televised on BBC Scotland and the Scottish Parliament's TV page.