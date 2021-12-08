A VARIETY of concerns about the Scottish Government’s health and wellbeing census for children have been raised over the last few weeks. The questions aimed at all children in Scotland from the age of 14 cover a vast array of issues and experiences, including quizzing them about their most intimate sexual experiences.

As parents and parents’ groups raise doubts and concerns about what is going on, eight councils have dropped the questionnaire from their schools and others have changed the questions.

The questions cover all sorts of areas of a child’s life, regarding drugs, sex, relationships, eating behaviour, mental health, body image, sleeping patterns, indeed almost every aspect of a child’s private life is examined through the survey that some are calling a “snoopers' charter”.

One of the problems with the survey is that rather than gaining active parental consent parents must consciously opt out of the survey. This “assumed consent” is something that Kenneth Roy, of the Scottish Review, has noted is seen as an unacceptable practice for surveying children by both the European Data Protection Directive and the Economic and Social Research Council.

Parents’ groups Us For Them Scotland and Stand By Me have had a raft of concerns raised on their Facebook sites, where the survey is described as being “puzzling”.

Marion Calder, of For Women Scotland, has raised questions about why no one can see the actual survey being used, which of course begs the question about how you can give consent to such a secretive survey in the first place.

A key problem in trying to understand how and why this survey has developed is to recognise the disjuncture today between the new nature of politics and the relationship between the government and the public.

Today we have what could be called a form of expert-politician. This is a politician who does his or her business less with reference to their constituents than with and through expert groups and individuals. Additionally, these expert-politicians have changed beyond recognition. Lacking an ideology or a political philosophy, their role has moved away from public-social issues addressed at the macro level, towards a politics of behaviour that obsesses over the minutiae of everyday life.

One of the outcomes of these developments is that for the clipboard carrying expert-politician, the moral concerns of people, or the political disagreements of constituents, and the parental anxieties about family privacy, are all experienced as little more than a barrier to the wisdom of the professional data collector.

As a result, we end up with a system of surveillance that many ordinary people find other-worldly. This is almost inevitable because the expert-politician is literally living in another world. This is a world of behaviour managers in which the resolution of almost all of society’s problems are understood as being something that only the experts can engage with.

Through the mindset of the expert-politician, it is not parents who can resolve the “problems of behaviour”, unless, that is, parents have learned that they are not simply parents but are “lifelong educators”. Like their parents, children must themselves learn to develop “skills" for "making decisions about my relationships and sexual behaviour”.

Once the expert-politician has reduced complex social issues and the moral dimensions of family life and personal relationships to a matter of "data", “education”, and “skills”, there is only one outcome – the accelerated intervention into children’s lives by our skills-based experts.

Disconnected from the concerns of the public and the moral values of parents, the expert-politician has lost any understanding of the importance of privacy and finds it hard to comprehend why anyone would be concerned about their children being quizzed in school about every intimate aspect of their lives, including their experiences of oral and anal sex.

