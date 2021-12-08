ROE v Wade may be the most famous decision ever handed down by the US Supreme Court. In this iconic 1973 case, seven Supreme Court justices rewrote the American law of abortion. Last week that same court was invited to overrule – or at least radically to dilute – Roe v Wade.

Men should think long and hard before writing anything about abortion. In this column I will say nothing about what the substance of the law of abortion should be. Rather, my focus is on process. Who should decide what the law of abortion should be – and why, in particular, should it ever be a matter for the courts to rule on?

In the United Kingdom it is for our parliaments to make the law. Here, the extent to which abortion is available to pregnant women is a matter of legislative policy. In Scotland, the matter is now devolved. Holyrood has not thus far legislated on abortion rights – for the time being the law in Scotland remains as it is south of the border, governed by Westminster’s Abortion Act 1967.

In the United States abortion was likewise decided by State legislatures until Roe v Wade. That case did two things at once. It turned the matter of abortion from a political (legislative) one into a legal (judicial) one, meaning that the courts would rule on it, rather than State legislatures. And it turned abortion from a question governed by each State separately into a federal question, with the same law of abortion now imposed on all 50 States by the one Supreme Court.

To argue that these moves were mistaken is not to argue that abortion should be either more widely or more restrictively available in the United States. The question of who should decide on the scope of abortion rights is both conceptually and ethically separate from the altogether deeper and more difficult matter of what the scope of abortion rights should be.

I think Roe v Wade was wrongly decided and should be overturned. But this is not because I think abortion is too freely available in the US. To be sure, that is the motivation of those who argued last week in Washington that Roe must go. If Roe v Wade is overturned it seems plain that, in at least about 20 States, abortion will become much harder and in some cases nearly impossible to obtain – or, at least, to obtain legally. There is a very great deal at stake – the matter could hardly be more important.

But it is important, too, that judges do their job and do not trespass into terrain which, in a democracy, should be left to elected law-makers. To see why the seven justices who decided Roe lost sight of this, and over-reached themselves, we need to understand what the US Constitution says about courts, rights, and States.

The key passage is from the Fourteenth Amendment. In its Due Process clause, this provides that: “No State shall … deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”. In Roe, the court held that this provision rendered it unconstitutional (and therefore unlawful) for any State to criminalise abortion, at least in the first trimester of a woman’s pregnancy.

Reading that conclusion into the Due Process clause takes some doing. In particular, it requires a court to ignore two things the Due Process clause says (and, thereby, to imagine that it says things which it does not say). First, the Due Process clause is just that – it’s about the due process of law. It does not say that States may not deprive a person of life, liberty or property: it says that States may do this only by due process of law.

Moreover, the Due Process clause says nothing about the right to choose, about autonomy, or about privacy. When a State legislature enacts law to restrict the availability of abortion, it is not depriving anyone of “life, liberty, or property”. The Roe court accepted this, but insisted that a constitutionally protected right to privacy should be implied into the Fourteenth Amendment, as if the text really read: “No State shall deprive a person of life, liberty, property, or privacy” full stop.

That isn’t judicial interpretation of constitutional law. That’s judicial law-making and, even in a country with as powerful a Supreme Court as the United States, that is not a proper function for the courts.

Let us imagine life without Roe v Wade. Suppose the Supreme Court had ruled the other way, and had said in 1973 that there was no constitutional reason why States could not regulate abortion as they saw fit. What then?

Such a ruling would plainly not have meant that there would be no right to choose to abort a pregnancy in America. Rather, it would have been for each State legislature to decide for itself, accountable as each State legislature is to the people who elect it. Some States would have enacted legislation broadly permissive of the right to choose an abortion. Other States would have enacted legislation heavily restrictive of the right to choose, insisting that abortion be available only where necessary to save a woman’s life.

In other words, had Roe not happened – and were Roe to be overturned now – the law of abortion in the United States would have the same character as it has here in the United Kingdom. A matter for parliaments not courts. A matter of legislative policy not constitutional right. A matter locally decided, State by State, by elected representatives.

The US Constitution was written by men – the Founding Fathers. Perhaps they were wrong to leave so much to the States. But if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe, it will unquestionably be returning the US Constitution to something more closely resembling the vision of the men who wrote it. It will then be for the American people to decide whether that is a good thing or not.

