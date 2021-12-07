SCOTLAND’S most famous cartoon son wears dungarees. Oh yes, ye ken right away of whom we speak. I could have given you more clues such as spiky hair, tackety boots, a moose called Jeemy, pals called Fat Bob (Boab to you and me), Wee Eck, and Soapy Soutar, an occasional female friend called Primrose, and an arch-nemesis – if an indulgent one – called PC Murdoch. Last clue: his seating arrangements are distinctly metallic.

Yay – or indeed jings – it’s Oor Wullie. Who’s Wullie? Your Wullie! A’body’s Wullie! The Sunday Post cartoon strip character belongs to us all. He’s a national treasure, a quintessentially Scottish laddie with a heart of gold and an eye for a hare-brained money-making scheme that often as not leaves him poorer than before.

Wullie, we hope, will go on for ever. Only last week, he was scrumping for apples then heading for Toni’s chipper. He’s moved with the times but has essentially remained the same, a tricky balancing act expertly pulled off by his loving masters at Dundee-based DC Thomson. Lesser mortals might have renamed his pals Glandular Bob, Vertically Impaired Eck, and Exfoliant Soutar, with Primrose now self-identifying as a tree. And, if you think scrumping for apples sounds a bit sepia, the week before featured an environmental day out in which Wullie and Bob, waving their “Clan McBucket” swords, hacked down invasive alien plants.

So the hijinks remain, even if they’re a bit more socially responsible to suit the times (in the past it wasn’t unknown for Wullie to reroute tram lines). PC Murdoch is still sometimes seen on foot in the mean streets of Auchenshoogle, which discombobulates younger readers who have never seen a policeman outside a vehicle.

But the boy remains the same. Even the Prime Minister emulates his hairstyle. So Wullie has come far since his birth on March 8, 1936, when Thomson editor RD Low and artist Dudley D Watkins acted as midwives. Comics mastermind Low was a true son of Dundee – his father was a jute mill mechanic – while Lancashire-born Watkins drew Wullie for the next 36 years, dying at his drawing board. At least the Nazis hadn’t got him. He and Low were said to be on their death list for their disrespectful depictions of Axis leaders.

The earliest strips showed a slightly more jowly Wullie who always ended up sitting on his pail complaining: “Ah’m fed up! I never get ony fun here!” That didn’t last, as his capers mutated, usually enjoyably except when involving school, and in the last frame he still ended up on his bucket, reflecting on lessons learned or bruises incurred that day.

After Watkins’s death, strips were recycled for a few years, until new work was commissioned from artists like Robert Nixon (with Little Plum, Roger the Dodger, Beryl the Peril and Korky the Cat in his comics portfolio) and Ken H Harrison (Desperate Dan, Minnie the Minx), until 1997 when the indefatigable Peter Davidson resumed an earlier stint and has kept the candle burning ever since.

Between 2005 and 2006, storylines were written by Shetland-based writer and broadcaster Tom Morton, and subsequently by Dave Donaldson, managing director of Thomson’s comics division. Latterly, Davidson and former Dandy editor Morris Heggie on words have been doing the honours.

Wullie has been an unwitting torch-bearer for the Scots language, or a Scots language, with his own catchwords “Crivvens!” and “Help Ma Boab!” now frequently uttered by business and political leaders in Scotland when under extreme duress. Indeed, Nicola Sturgeon has appeared in the strip, wearing a Saltire frock inspired by a similar design on Wullie’s dungarees. Other notables to appear have included actor Ewan McGregor (on his motorbike), Andy Murray (sitting on a bucket during a tennis break) and singer Amy Macdonald (“Whit a stoater, and she’s frae Glasgow!”).

In 2006, German PhD researcher Anne Hoyer found that, over the years, Wullie’s language had become more anglicised, prompting DC Thomson to declare: “Jings! Crivvens! Help ma Boab!” One explanation forwarded was that Wullie’s popularity was growing internationally.

At home, meanwhile, in 2004, Wullie was voted “Scotland’s Favourite Son”, beating William Wallace and Sean Connery into second and third place respectively. Rabbie Burns, who also arguably played a part in preserving the Scots language, came a distant fourth.

A National Library of Scotland website uses Wullie as “a guid fine wey tae lairn oor language”. Among comics it features, one from 2000 sees Wullie going to see a film called Heart of the Bruce, upon which he is inspired to create his own drama “wi’ Uncle Jock’s video camera”, charging his pals sweeties if they wanted to star in it.

As for the drawing side of things, in a 1960 strip Wullie himself has a go at the art – well, he’s made to by teacher, but as the rhyming title had it: “It’s hard work drawin’/A cow that’s thrawn!” In 1968, the teacher also made him write poetry, with the strip headlined: “Oor Wullie’s pawky rhymes/Can’t keep up with the changing times.”

The poor boy wanted to feature Grandpa, but couldn’t find him. Then he tried a famous building but found it being demolished. So he wrote: “it wis a’richt writin poetry/some forty years ago/when things wid usually bide in place/for at leest a verse or so.” That was his spelling, teacher, not mine.

And Wullie’s spell continues. In the course of researching this uplifting sermon, I found online a copy of the first Oor Wullie annual on sale for … £25,000!

To celebrate his 80th anniversary in 2016, 55 sculptures of Wullie were placed around Dundee and environs with another 13 touring, and 29 smaller versions designed by Dundee school kids deployed as part of a trail-connected education programme. It was a truly massive public art project and, when subsequently auctioned, the sculptures raised £883,000 for Tayside Children’s Hospital. That’s the kind of money-raising wheeze that would have sat nicely with Oor Wullie, as he himself perched on his pail and reflected that he hadn’t done badly for a spiky-haired scamp from Auchenshoogle.