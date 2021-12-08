NO more Mr Nice Guy. Boris Johnson has reached for the lever of law and order in an attempt to revive his battered administration. The UK Government will be cracking down hard on “middle class cocaine users”. Middle class users like, well, himself and Michael Gove, the Levelling Up minister who've both admitted to levelling up quantities of Bolivian marching powder in the past.

It's not entirely clear how these middle class users will be identified, as distinct from those from other social classes. Will there be a property qualification? School catchment area? Glottal stops? Traces of cocaine, we're told, have been found in Westminster and sniffer dogs are to be deployed – but presumably only to those MPs from non-working class constituencies.

But there is a greater anomaly lurking behind this new war on drugs. It may have escaped Mr Johnson's notice, but snorting cocaine is now effectively legal in Scotland, whatever social class you hail from. In September, the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain, spread joy throughout coke land by announcing that police were no longer expected to prosecute people found in possession of Class A drugs like cocaine, heroin, crack, meth and the like. Police will now be expected merely to deliver a warning to the politician or middle class person with snow white around their nostrils.

Lawyers and Twitter bores prattle on about how this is not actually legalisation of hard drugs, nor even decriminalisation. A warning is still a penalty, they insist. Police will still have discretion blah blah ... but this is just noise. From the point of view of your average Renton, Begbie or Sick Boy, possession of heroin or coke now carries no penalty – other than being referred to drug rehabilitation services which are largely non-existent through cuts. After cannabis was effectively decriminalised it became so ubiquitous that it became unfashionable.

MPs and property developers now know that if they want to conduct their coke habit and keep their driving licences and passports, they should head for Gretna Green. Scottish resorts will be offering White Snow city breaks all year round. The Edinburgh Festival will become a hedonistic riot – if it ever returns. The North Coast 500 is going to be turbocharged by more than nitrous oxide.

Now, don't get me wrong. I approve of this move, broadly speaking. I am a liberal and think that, in general, people should be able to do whatever they wish with their own bodies so long as no harm comes to others. I'm not sure this experiment of turning Scotland into a hard drug tolerance zone is going to work, but it is certainly worth a try. Scotland, as we all know, has the worst drug problems in Europe, with more than 1,300 people dead last year alone. If decriminalisation, sorry “de-prosecutisation” works then we'll soon know.

However, it is passing strange that this Scottish Government, which is so illiberal in most of its legislation, should only rediscover its liberal conscience when it comes to hard drugs. Nicola Sturgeon is trying to make consensual sex illegal by cracking down on Scottish sex workers and their clients. Her hate crime laws make it potentially illegal to to argue forcefully that women are adult human females.

The Scottish Government tried to outlaw Irish nationalist songs at football matches and wolf whistling in the street.. It has made women potentially guilty of domestic abuse if they spy on their husband's social media accounts or call him offensive names. It is only in the possession and use of cocaine, the posh person's drug of choice, that Nicola Sturgeon is saying: no hassle, man.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain

The curious thing here is that drug policy is not devolved. It was one of the powers specifically reserved to Westminster, along with abortion, in the original devolution legislation. There were presumably fears that there could be cross-border trafficking if the two jurisdictions had differing penalties for possession of hard drugs. Well, that's exactly what has happened.

The penalty for being caught in possession of any amount of Class A drugs like cocaine or heroin in England is currently seven years' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both. That is a pretty serious tariff. It reflects the view in the UK Government that these drugs are injurious, not just to the consumer, but to those around them – their wives and children risk neglect and abuse; their local communities suffer from burglaries, gang violence and assaults, and to society in general because by creating a demand for an illegal substance you create the supply: the drug trade and its many evils.

Both in Scotland and England the drug pushers are still to be penalised heavily. They will be pursued relentlessly, tirelessly, full force of the law and so on. But decriminalisation is not going to make it any easier to catch the drug lords. As everyone who watched The Wire knows, drug distribution is largely conducted by runners, often underage, who only carry a small amount at any one time.

Everyone agrees that the best way to deal with drug addiction is through treating it as a health problem – which of course it is. However, it's not entirely clear that everyone who uses drugs wants to be taken off them. You cannot force people to be well. Drug charities insist that hard drugs are a result of poverty and inequality. But if we wait for socialism to solve Scotland's drug death epidemic we'll be waiting a very long time.

More likely, drugs like cocaine will become an accepted part of middle class social life – rather like alcohol. Indeed, the whole debate is rather tangential to what is actually happening at street level. As Scotland's Drug Death Task Force has pointed out, 70 per cent of drug deaths in Scotland are caused by benzodiazepines – illegally produced tranquilisers like Tamazepam “jellies” and Diazepam (Valium). Yet these are technically Class C drugs, like anabolic steroids and other prescription drugs.

There appear to be no calls for treatment rooms for benzos, but it may only be a matter of time.

