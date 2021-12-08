The national school standards body has added its weight to growing calls for an end to the “over reliance” on exams and says pupils should have a greater role in deciding what they learn.

Education Scotland also highlighted data indicating that much of the activity delivered digitally during lockdown remained online even after school buildings reopened. It said technology could support assessment and the curriculum “now and in the future”, and stressed there were opportunities to give pupils the “option” of hybrid learning.

The agency added: “There is a need for radical transformation away from a subject driven curriculum, to one envisaged by Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) where assessment reflects the pedagogy and learning experienced by children and young people and the skills they have developed.”

The comments and analysis came in an official response to the consultation that will help shape a review being led by Professor Ken Muir.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has already announced the Government’s intention to replace the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and consider a new specialist agency for curriculum and assessment. Among other planned changes is an overhaul of Education Scotland that would see the agency stripped of its inspection function.

Earlier this year, Ms Somerville also signalled her support for qualifications reform. However, she said formal exams would not be scrapped.

It comes after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development published a report that expressed concern over CfE’s implementation, particularly evidence of a failure to align the Broad General Education - which is delivered between early years and S3 - with the Senior Phase in S4-6.

Gayle Gorman is chief executive of Education Scotland.

In their response, Education Scotland leaders said: “The reforms present a clear opportunity to take a creative and innovative approach to assessment and remove the over reliance on exams. We should consider whether current assessments continue to be fit for purpose, as opposed to focusing simply on replacing the ‘body’ of the SQA.

“Whilst examinations may be regarded as an easy process to administer, consideration should be given to how the new structure could include assessment more as part of the learning process.”

The response added: “There are opportunities to look at the design of assessment and qualifications, and move away from a ‘one size fits all’ approach. More holistic assessment approaches and continuous assessment could be used with consideration given to what summative and ongoing assessment could look like.”

The standards body also underlined the need for a “renewed and shared understanding” of pupils’ “lived curriculum experiences” and how they support the CfE vision. It added: “Stronger stakeholder engagement, especially the involvement of children and young people and parents and carers, when designing the curriculum will ensure it is relevant to all learners, taking account of their local and national contexts and their needs as global citizens.”

As well as expressing broad backing for the creation of an independent inspectorate and a new body for curriculum and assessment, Education Scotland leaders argued that retaining their organisation as a reformed national improvement agency would “ensure stability during a period of significant change”. They also stressed high-quality professional learning for educators would be vital to the success of Ms Somerville’s reforms.

Publication of the response comes after a parent and carer survey by Connect found only around one in five feel the Scottish exams system is fair for all young people.

Meanwhile, the SQA has called for a new organisation with responsibility for a single, integrated approach to curriculum, assessment, qualifications, and accreditation. Agency bosses also want to see “parity of esteem” between academic and vocational courses.