Here are some words. And some more. And a few more. Each one carefully selected, believe it or not. I try to be careful about the words I use here because choosing a certain word, or leaving another word out, can upset people. People like me. You know what they call me in the comments section don’t you?

The reason I bring up the subject is I’ve been looking at the Scottish Government’s campaign on words they’d like us to stop using. Like “junkie” and “alky” and even “addict”. According to the government, those words are stigmatising and can prevent people from coming forward to get help.

As it happens, I agree. Over the years, I’ve interviewed many people who’ve struggled with drugs and alcohol, in some cases to the point where they’ve ended up on the street, and all of them pretty much have said that the attitude of other people has been a factor in their continued suffering. If you’re dismissed as a worthless junkie, part of you starts to believe it and, at some level, accept it.

So the principles of the government’s campaign are sound, although the execution is more dubious. Take this for example: “Stigma is when a person, or group of people, are seen in a negative way or myths are believed about them.” Who is that aimed at exactly? It has the tone of a primary school teacher explaining the basics of A, B, C to a classroom of thumb-suckers.

I’m also dubious, I have to say, about the potential efficacy of the campaign. The Government has spent many millions on public information campaigns over the years - on Facebook, they spent £1.5million in the five years to 2020 - and much of it has an uncertain effect. How’s the campaign on obesity going for example? The tone of the campaigns could also have been explicitly designed to bring about exactly the effect they don’t want: yeah, yeah, yeah.

I may be wrong - ouch, that word hurts - and it may be that people will see the posters about ‘junky’ and ‘alcoholic’ and change their attitude. But the kind of change the government desires actually comes from a different place entirely.

Let me tell you about the teenager I was talking to the other day and you’ll see what I mean. Forty years ago, in the 1970s when I was at school, there were words you heard all the time that didn’t just cause hurt and anguish, they were designed to, and, mostly, they were aimed at questioning and mocking your sexuality or supposed sexuality. You know the words I mean. You either said them or heard them.

Forty years on, it’s utterly different. Homophobic bullying in schools still happens - of course it does - but the teenager I was talking to the other day told me what it can be like now. He told me that there’s a trans boy in his class and the boy has been accepted and included from the start of his transition. Could you imagine what that boy would have gone through had he lived in the 1970s? Can you imagine the words he would have heard?

Why has the change happened? It’s happened because of popular culture: TV programmes like Hollyoaks and Drag Race and others feature positive depictions of LGBT people in the way that programmes in the 1970s overwhelmingly featured negative ones. Cultural attitudes are changed by popular culture which in turn is changed by cultural attitudes - it’s a kind of unconscious negotiation amongst us and it shows up on television, and in songs, and in films. And slowly some words die and new words emerge.

The same could happen with our attitudes to drugs and alcohol and governments can try to speed up the process, or even resist it (Boris in his POLICE bunnet this week). But in the end the truth is governments are more likely to accede to cultural change rather than lead it. Which raises some important questions about all those posters and adverts from the Scottish Government (and the cost of it all). What words would I use to describe it? How about “well-meaning”? And “patronising”? And “pointless”?