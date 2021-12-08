THE sound of silence from Government is the most powerful sign across Whitehall and Westminster that something is very amiss. This morning, it was deafening.

Sajid Javid, normally the most ubiquitous of ministers, was nowhere to be seen. The UK Government’s Health Secretary had due to be on a media round, talking about the threat of Omicron. However, all interviews were pulled.

Maggie Throup, the Vaccines Minister, is also understood to have withdrawn from a planned series of regional television interviews.

To be fair, it takes a little time, one might suggest, to come up with a strategy to try to defend the indefensible.

It is not hard to imagine the dismay and anger people, who lost loved ones during the lockdown last Christmas, felt when they saw the video clip of a giggling Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s then Press Secretary, at a mock Downing St press conference, seeking to describe last year’s alleged Christmas party in No 10 as a business meeting.

READ MORE: Downing Street Christmas Party brings spotlight on Prime Minister

Indeed, it now emerges the Department for Education has admitted that it was a mistake for it to hold an office party in December last year.

Earlier today, one frontline healthcare worker, who wished to remain anonymous, could not contain her fury given the tragic circumstances she found herself in last Christmas.

The woman was working with Covid-19 patients last December, when her mother was admitted to her hospital following a fall. Due to health protocols she was unable to visit her mother, who caught Covid in the hospital and later died from bacterial pneumonia.

An NHS worker during a monent's silence for those lost to Covid

The NHS worker explained: “To say I’m angry; I’m incandescent. It’s the disrespect, it’s the one rule for us and another rule for them, that’s what’s the worst.

“I see Allegra Stratton laughing up there and I feel sick, I feel disrespected,[like] I’ve been taken for a mug. I can’t put enough words together right now as to how appalling that behaviour is. It should have consequences.”

She added: “You have to hold the country’s trust if you’re in a position of authority.”

These words should be ringing in the ears of the PM and everyone else in Whitehall.

It is one thing for opposition politicians to be aghast and critical of Boris – who has consistently denied there ever was a No 10 party during lockdown – but it’s another thing for his own MPs to hold their heads in disbelief at the sheer arrogance and hypocrisy that has been displayed from the centre of power.

Tobias Ellwood, a former minister, called for an investigation led by a civil servant into the apparent breach of the rules while his colleague, Sir Roger Gale, said he viewed the Downing St video with “total incredulity” and urged the PM to clear things up “fast”.

The footage, supposedly filmed on December 22 last year, referred to a party on “Friday,” which would have been December 18, the same day it is claimed there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

Johnson's judgement is once again being questioned. The corrosive nature of his bad decision-making will take its toll not just on Conservative MPs but more importantly on the voters.

Is the PM in trouble?

It seems clear the PM should immediately stop digging. The honourable course would be for him to at the very least apologise for misleading the nation and, in particular, those people who will never see their loved ones again, and instigate an independent inquiry into what exactly went on last Christmas.

It does bear pointing out, as critics of Boris will do, that knowingly misleading the Commons is a resignation matter. Knowingly being the operative word.

“The first duty of Government is to uphold the law. If it tries to bob and weave and duck around that duty when its inconvenient, if government does that, then so will the governed, and then nothing is safe—not home, not liberty, not life itself”

Margaret Thatcher https://t.co/GzusEEmZm8 — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) December 8, 2021

Sayeeda Warsi, the Tory peer and former Conservative Party chairwoman, called for all those present at any No 10 party to resign.

She tweeted: “Every minister, parliamentarian & staffer at the #downingstreetparty must resign NOW. No ifs no buts. The rule of law is a fundamental value, the glue that hold us together as a nation. Once that is trashed by those in power the very essence of our democracy is at stake.”

One fear for the PM will be Scotland Yard’s response. Another will be whether or not the ubiquity of mobile phone footage results in any illegal festivities in Downing St making its way into the public domain.

Of course, the most significant impact of the latest row to engulf our political masters is on public health messaging. Just how you persuade people to follow guidelines when your own staff are not following them is hard to discern and, potentially, puts us all at risk.

This morning, Sir Charles Walker, a former chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, argued the Government was likely to now find it “almost impossible” to introduce “very proscriptive” Covid restrictions due to the row over the alleged No 10 party.

At noon, all eyes and ears will be on Boris at PMQs. It is time for him to step up and do the honourable thing and, as Labour’s David Lammy urged, for him to “come clean” with the British public.