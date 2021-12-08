KATE Forbes will use her Budget tomorrow to “provide certainty and stability for families” alongside a pledge to reduce inequality.

The Finance and Economy Secretary will deliver her draft Budget in Holyrood on Thursday - and is expected to set measures to lift children out of poverty and make sure those impacted by the pandemic “do not bear a long term burden”.

But Labour has called for Ms Forbes to use the additional £3.9 billion it will receive from the UK Government to “deliver a real recovery for Scotland and invest in our future”.

Speaking ahead of the Budget, the Finance Secretary said her 2022/23 Budget will put more money into the pockets of people in need.

Ms Forbes said: “While it has been a difficult 18 months for all of us, it has been particularly hard for those on the lowest incomes.

“This Budget is designed to ensure those most impacted by the pandemic do not bear a long term burden and that is why this Budget will continue our national mission to tackle child poverty.

“It will provide certainty and stability for families whilst working to reduce inequalities.”

She added: “Our commitment to double the game-changing Scottish Child Payment to £20 per child per week from April next year will reach over 105,000 children under age 6 in just four months’ time.

“The benefit, which is unique in the UK, will be fully rolled out to under 16s by the end of 2022, subject to data on qualifying benefits being received from the Department of Work and Pensions and will then have the potential to reach 400,000 children.

“This vitally important Budget sets us on a path to creating the country we want to be – fairer, greener, and more prosperous – and will help make Scotland a land of opportunity for everyone.”

Scottish Labour’s finance secretary. Daniel Johnson, has warned “the SNP have a choice between politics as usual or delivering a real recovery for Scotland”.

He added: “Our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic presents an unparalleled challenge and one that requires urgent, direct and focused action in order to address it.

“Scotland deserves a budget with bold ideas, backed up by ambition, not the all usual spin and no substance deals previously struck between the SNP and the Greens.

“This year will see the largest block grant increase in the Scottish Budget in two decades – this is massive opportunity to deliver a real recovery for Scotland and invest in our future.”