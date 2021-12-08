Boris Johnson has issued a grovelling apology after his staff were filmed joking about a rule-breaking Christmas party last year in Downing Street.

As the weekly session of Prime Minister’s questions began, Mr Johnson said he could understand the public anger when the leaked footage emerged last night.

It comes a week after news of the Christmas party on December 18 first emerged in the Mirror.

Downing Street, the PM and his ministers have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the last seven days, with Boris Johnson today continuing to insist there “was no party”.

However he has confirmed has instructed Simon Case, the head of the civil service, to investigate the claims and said there would be "disciplinary action" should any wrongdoing emerge.

Speaking to MPs, Mr Johnson said: "I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No. 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives."

However, Mr Johnson then said he had "been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured."

Mr Johnson faced shouts of "shame" from the opposition benches as he attempted to answer numerous questions about the party by both Keir Starmer and Ian Blackford.

The Leader of the Opposition said: "I thought last week was bad enough, surely the Prime Minister isn't now going to start pretending that the first he knew about this was last night, surely.

"We've all watched the video of the Prime Minister's staff, including his personal spokesperson.

"They knew there was a party. They knew it was against the rules. They knew they couldn't admit it. And they thought it was funny."

Keir Starmer questions Boris Johnson over Christmas party claims

Mr Starmer said: "It's obvious what happened.

"Ant and Dec are ahead of the Prime Minister on this. The Prime Minister has been caught red handed."

He told MPs that "489 people died from Covid on the day of the Downing St Christmas party" adding: "British people put the health of others above themselves.".

Mr Starmer also asked if the Prime Minsiter was "not ashamed" that his staff could not do the same.

The Prime Minister said the events on December 18 “will be properly investigated” and encouraged people not to "lose focus on what we are trying to do now."

He said: "Of course we will deal with the events of what may or may not have taken place on December 18 last year, but what I think we need to focus on today is what we’re doing to roll out the vaccinations across this country and what we’re doing to protect the public.”

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for Mr Johnson to resign, saying the public "followed the rules almost to the point of breaking [while] the UK Government laughed in our faces".

Mr Blackford said: "Trust and leadership is a matter of life and death. Downing Street wilfully broke the rules and mocked the sacrifices we have all made, shattering the public trust. The Prime Minister is responsible for losing the trust of the people.

"He can no longer lead on the most pressing issue facing these islands.

“The Prime Minister has a duty, the only right and moral choice left to him: it is for his resignation. When can we expect it?”

Mr Johnson replied: "The party opposite and indeed the other party opposite are going to continue to play politics. I am going to get on with the job."

Later, Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan told of how some children were forced to say goodbye to their dying parents over an iPad while lockdown rules were in force last year, and others had to wish Merry Christmas to elderly parents from the side of the road.

She asked Mr Johnson how he could "sleep at night".

The Prime Minister replied: " I know how much this country has been through and I know how difficult it has been. If you asked me how I sleep at night, the answer is, of course, I take full responsibility and personal responsibility for everything that this government has done."

He then said he would urge people to join the "great British vaccination effort" and get their jags.